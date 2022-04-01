Tata IPL 2022 GT vs DC Live Streaming: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals live score streaming, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will face one another in the Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium in Pune on 2 April, 2022 (Saturday). Both the teams will look to build on a winning start to their respective campaigns.

In their first match of the season, Gujarat Titans beat fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants quite convincingly. They will now look to carry on this momentum in this second clash against the Delhi Capitals.

On the other hand, Delhi came from behind to snatch an improbable win against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in their season opener and would look to tick a few more boxes when they clash with Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans.

When will the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals match be played?

The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match will take place on 2 April.

Where will the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals match be held?

The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match will be held at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium.

What time will the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals match start?

The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch GT vs DC IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The GT vs DC match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar as well.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the GT vs DC IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Alzarri Joseph, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points table, Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.