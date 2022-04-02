GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) - the two sides that started their IPL 2022 with wins - will clash on Saturday (2 April) at 7:30 pm IST. The Delhi Capitals have been great over the last couple of seasons and they have been very consistent across all departments. For this game, Delhi Capitals will be happy to have Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman and Sarfaraz Khan back in the ranks.
Gujarat Titans looked strong in their batting department in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants. Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Manohar were solid. They would now need Shubman Gill and Mathew Wade to get going in the powerplay overs.
Ahead of the match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, here is everything you need to know:
GT vs DC Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals encounter.
GT vs DC Live Streaming
The match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
GT vs DC Match Details
The GT vs DC match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Saturday, 2 April, at 7:30 pm IST.
GT vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Hardik Pandya
Vice-captain: Rishabh Pant
Suggested Playing XI for GT vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant
Batsmen: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel
Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami
GT vs DC Probable XIs:
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Both Gujarat and DC started their campaign in the 15th edition of the lucrative league with wins and they would look to continue in the same vein at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.