Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022 leaderboard: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami lead the charts

Gujarat Titans have been on a roll and so has been their skipper Hardik Pandya. The GT captain has emerged as the highest run-getter for the IPL 2022 debutants, scoring 413 runs at an average of 41.30 in 13 innings. He has hammered four fifties including a highest score of 87 not out. With the ball, the all-rounder has bagged 4 wickets.

After 2018 — when Hardik was carried off the field for pulling a muscle in his back in an Asia Cup game against Pakistan — he seems to have been on a mission to rediscover himself.

Hardik was questioned about managing his bowling workload a number of times post his back surgery in 2019. However, he has silenced his critics with all-round contributions and has definitely looked very sharp while leading his troops in the middle.

In the bowling department, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Shami are the two bowlers leading the pack for the debutants and have been in tremendous form. Both are tied at 18 wickets a piece so far this season. What stands out for these two bowlers is that the duo has been instrumental in picking wickets at crucial junctures.

While Shami has picked up 18 wickets at an average of 22.88 and an economy of 7.77, Rashid has fared slightly better scalping 18 wickets at an average of 21.55 and an economy of 6.94.

With 10 wins in 14 matches under their belt, the team is sitting comfortably on top of the standings and will play Qualifier 1 on 24 May (Tuesday) against Rajasthan Royals. If they lose in Qualifier 1, the Gujarat-based franchise will get another shot at entering the final by competing in the Qualifier 2 on 27 May (Friday).

