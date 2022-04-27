GT vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. This match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium at 7:30 pm.

Gujarat Titans come into this game after having won 6 out of their 7 matches and incidentally, their only loss came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the reverse fixture earlier this month. This will be an interesting game, especially, considering both the sides are in form and a win here could take them very close to qualification.

After losing their first couple of matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been brilliant in their next 5 matches and look like one of the most well-balanced and settled units. Their bowling attack dismantled Royal Challengers Bangalore for 68 and should give them a lot of confidence against the Gujarat batting order.

Hardik Pandya has been a revelation – both as a captain and also as a player. He walked into bat at number 3 in the last match and has looked sharp with the ball as well. His performances should give Gujarat a lot of confidence as well as the Indian selectors when they sit down to pick a side for the upcoming series.

However, he will be challenged by Sunrisers bowling attack as their fast-bowling contingent has all bases covered. If he finds his range, a lot of focus will be on how Kane Williamson uses his stocks against the likes of Shubman Gill and David Miller.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans too have a well-rounded bowling attack. In Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson, they have a pace attack for all conditions and Rashid Khan is their game-changer in the middle overs.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI:

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

