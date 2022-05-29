GT vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

It will be an emotional as well as a landmark moment for Rajasthan Royals when they step on the field to take on Gujarat Titans in the final of Indian Premier League 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. This will be RR's first appearance in an IPL final in 14 years after the legendary Shane Warne had led them to the title in the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league back in 2008.
Throughout the tournament, the RR dugout and supporters have been carrying Warne's photographs and posters describing him as the 'first Royal'. It will be a fitting tribute to the great Australian leg-spinner if Sanju Samson can lead the Royals to their second IPL title.
The job won't be an easy one. As they will have to beat GT, a side which has been the best in the tournament in every aspect so far. RR's biggest weapon against GT will be Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler, who has scored four hundreds this year including a match-winning one in the second Qualifier against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
RR's bowling unit also made a strong comeback led by right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna. With Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in their ranks, RR have one of the most formidable bowling units in the tournament.
GT are no less. They might go with an all-out pace attack to stop Buttler and Samson. Playing Lockie Ferguson in place of an out-of-sorts Matthew Wade might just be the game-changer for the Hardik-Pandya led side. Left-hander Sai Sudharsan can slot in at number three.
Predicted XIs
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Praisdh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Rain and thunderstorm on Saturday evening caused some damage at Eden Gardens ahead of two IPL playoffs.
RR's biggest challenge will be to see off Mohammed Shami with the new ball and then tackle Rashid Khan in the middle. Buttler had played Shami well but he was very subdued against Rashid.
Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2022 final after defeating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 1