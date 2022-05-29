GT vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

It will be an emotional as well as a landmark moment for Rajasthan Royals when they step on the field to take on Gujarat Titans in the final of Indian Premier League 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. This will be RR's first appearance in an IPL final in 14 years after the legendary Shane Warne had led them to the title in the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league back in 2008.

Throughout the tournament, the RR dugout and supporters have been carrying Warne's photographs and posters describing him as the 'first Royal'. It will be a fitting tribute to the great Australian leg-spinner if Sanju Samson can lead the Royals to their second IPL title.

The job won't be an easy one. As they will have to beat GT, a side which has been the best in the tournament in every aspect so far. RR's biggest weapon against GT will be Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler, who has scored four hundreds this year including a match-winning one in the second Qualifier against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RR's bowling unit also made a strong comeback led by right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna. With Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in their ranks, RR have one of the most formidable bowling units in the tournament.

GT are no less. They might go with an all-out pace attack to stop Buttler and Samson. Playing Lockie Ferguson in place of an out-of-sorts Matthew Wade might just be the game-changer for the Hardik-Pandya led side. Left-hander Sai Sudharsan can slot in at number three.

Predicted XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Praisdh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

