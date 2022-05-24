GT vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Debutants Gujarat Titans, a side that was most successful team in the league stage and topped the points table, will take on the winners of the first season of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals, in Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans has been the team of this season’s IPL so far. From giving players to a defined role, to not chopping and changing a lot, they were the first side to ensure qualification. With an all-bases covered bowling attack, Gujarat has been very consistent. Wriddhiman Saha has been a real revelation as an opener for them this season and the side would hope, the wicket-keeper batter gets fit before this match.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals were powered by Jos Buttler in the initial few matches of the tournament, but the Englishman has gone silent in the last few matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal has stepped up and Sanju Samson continues to shoulder responsibility in the middle order. In R Ashwin, they have found a proper all-rounder and his batting has taken off this season.

Much like Gujarat, their bowling too has looked sharp and this match could well be a toss up between two fine bowling attacks and how the respective batting order stacks up could well define the course of this match. On current form, Rajasthan Royals look the better side, but Gujarat has shown throughout the season that they refuse to go down.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI:

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

