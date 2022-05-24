GT vs RR: Kolkata weather forecast for today’s IPL 2022 match

GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Debutants Gujarat Titans finished top of the table with the help of their lethal bowling attack and a number of quality finishers. They start as favourites against spin-heavy former champions Rajasthan Royals in the first IPL Qualifier at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Beyond the action on the field, many will be looking skyward with the weather likely to play a role in this contest. With five hours left to the coin toss, at 7 PM IST, it started to rain in West Bengal's capital.

As per Accuweather, Kolkata is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius in the evening. But the worrying part is the possibility of rain. The forecast suggests it is going to be "partly cloudy with a couple of thunderstorms" with 65% chance of rain. There is prediction of 2.9 mm of rain in the region with an hour of precipitation in the offing. Beyond rain, there is also 39% chance of thunderstorm at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

As per the playing conditions released by the BCCI, in case no play is possible, a Super Over will decide the outcome. If that is not possible either, GT will progress to the final on the back of their better position in the points table. RR, meanwhile, will have to play Qualifier 2.

However, if the disruption is not extensive, it will be fine for both teams and the IPL officials. An extra 120 minutes are available for the match to start before any overs are lost. In case there is disruption, the match can start as late as 9.40 PM IST without the number of overs being reduced.

