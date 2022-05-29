IPL 2022 GT vs RR Final, Live Cricket Score and Update: Rajasthan eye repeat of 2008, Gujarat set sights on maiden title

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live update - IPL 2022 GT vs RR cricket score, Final IPL Match Live Coverage: Debutants Gujarat Titans hope to life their maiden title in front of their home crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad while Rajasthan Royals hope for a repeat of 2008, the only time they won the league.

Preview: The original table-toppers after the league stage — Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals — will square off in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The GT vs RR IPL final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans, in their maiden IPL season, had finished on top of the league table with 20 points after 14 matches. The Hardik Pandya-led side then beat RR in the Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to book a spot in the finals.

The road to finals for RR was not as smooth. They went to Qualifier 2 after losing to GT. The Sanju Samson-led outfit then beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets in that match to set up the summit clash with GT.

Here are all the details about the IPL 2022 final:

When will the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place on 29 May.

Where will the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match start?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match will start at 8 pm. The toss is set to be held at 7.30 pm.

Where can you watch the GT vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The GT vs RR match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the GT vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Full squad:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Daryl Mitchell.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal.

