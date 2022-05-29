IPL 2022 GT vs RR Final, Live Cricket Score and Update: Rajasthan eye repeat of 2008, Gujarat set sights on maiden title

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live update - IPL 2022 GT vs RR cricket score, Final IPL Match Live Coverage: Debutants Gujarat Titans hope to life their maiden title in front of their home crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad while Rajasthan Royals hope for a repeat of 2008.

18:10 (IST)

Supernovas clinch third title

The fourth edition of the Women's T20 Challenge came to an end on Saturday with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas pulling off a thrilling four-run win over Velocity in the summit clash in Pune to lift the title for a third time.

Click here to read the match report

"Harmnapreet and her Supernovas had their strategy revolving around the stats and numbers. And it's this preparation that eventually proved pivotal as Supernovas registered a thrilling four-run win over Velocity to make it a hat-trick of Women's T20 Challenge titles."

Click here to read the match analysis by Ujwal Singh

18:00 (IST)

Rajasthan Royals are making their first appearance in an IPL final since 2008, the only time they ever lifted the trophy. Can they make it two-in-two tonight?

Though not as dominant as the Titans, the Royals too have been consistent throughout the season as they finished second on the IPL 2022 points table, and later beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 after losing to Gujarat in Qualifier 1 to enter the final.

Read: Rajasthan Royals (RR) road to final

17:50 (IST)

Debutants Gujarat Titans have been by far the most dominant side in the 15th edition of the IPL, finishing on top of the points table at the end of the league stage and taking the direct route into the final by beating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1.

Read: Gujarat Titans' (GT) road to final

17:40 (IST)

Debutants Gujarat Titans have already made a mark after they made it to the final of the IPL 2022. The Titans ended the league stage at the helm and then defeated Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 to march ahead.

On the other side, it is a special occasion for the Royals as well. Rajasthan have made it to their second IPL final. The first was the inaugural edition where they clinched the title. The Sanju Samson-led side, after finishing second in the points table suffered a hiccup when they lost to Gujarat in the first qualifier but soon got back on track and defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2.

Click here to read the preview of the IPL 2022 final between GT and RR

17:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2022 final, with Gujarat Titans taking on Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. More than two months since the defending champions Chennai Super Kings took on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, the 15th edition of the league is set for its 74th — and final — clash.

Highlights

title-img

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live update - IPL 2022 GT vs RR cricket score, Final IPL Match Live Coverage: Debutants Gujarat Titans hope to life their maiden title in front of their home crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad while Rajasthan Royals hope for a repeat of 2008, the only time they won the league.

Preview: The original table-toppers after the league stage — Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals — will square off in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The GT vs RR IPL final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans, in their maiden IPL season, had finished on top of the league table with 20 points after 14 matches. The Hardik Pandya-led side then beat RR in the Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to book a spot in the finals.

IPL 2022 final

Hardik Pandya, captain of Gujarat Titans, and Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals with the IPL trophy. Sportzpics

The road to finals for RR was not as smooth. They went to Qualifier 2 after losing to GT. The Sanju Samson-led outfit then beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets in that match to set up the summit clash with GT.

Here are all the details about the IPL 2022 final:

When will the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place on 29 May.

Where will the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match start?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match will start at 8 pm. The toss is set to be held at 7.30 pm.

Where can you watch the GT vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The GT vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The GT vs RR match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the GT vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Full squad:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Daryl Mitchell.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal.

Updated Date: May 29, 2022 18:11:57 IST

