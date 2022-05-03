GT vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

An misfiring batting order will clash with an in-form bowling attack when Punjab Kings take on the Gujarat Titans at Mumbai's Dr DY Patil Stadium. Both these sides are coming off contrasting fortunes in the league.

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans have won five matches on the bounce and have been the best team in the league so far. With eight wins in nine games, they are dominating the points table and a win here should guarantee their spot in the playoffs.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings have been blowing hot and cold all season and despite having a lot of firepower in the batting order, they have not been able to perform according to their potential. The Mayank Agarwal-led side comes into this match with four wins and five losses. They need to string together consistent wins if they have to have any chance of making it to the playoffs.

Hardik Pandya, after a sensational start to this season, has gone off the boil in the last couple of matches. Now, he needs to step up and make his presence felt, since he is batting at the top of the order for his side.

The story is same for Liam Livingstone, who needs to score more runs as just clobbering a couple of sixes might not be enough. At the same time, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal has looked good in patches, but he needs a big score to set a template for the rest of the batting order.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings predicted playing XI:

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

