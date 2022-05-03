GT vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

An misfiring batting order will clash with an in-form bowling attack when Punjab Kings take on the Gujarat Titans at Mumbai's Dr DY Patil Stadium. Both these sides are coming off contrasting fortunes in the league.
Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans have won five matches on the bounce and have been the best team in the league so far. With eight wins in nine games, they are dominating the points table and a win here should guarantee their spot in the playoffs.
On the other hand, Punjab Kings have been blowing hot and cold all season and despite having a lot of firepower in the batting order, they have not been able to perform according to their potential. The Mayank Agarwal-led side comes into this match with four wins and five losses. They need to string together consistent wins if they have to have any chance of making it to the playoffs.
Hardik Pandya, after a sensational start to this season, has gone off the boil in the last couple of matches. Now, he needs to step up and make his presence felt, since he is batting at the top of the order for his side.
The story is same for Liam Livingstone, who needs to score more runs as just clobbering a couple of sixes might not be enough. At the same time, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal has looked good in patches, but he needs a big score to set a template for the rest of the batting order.
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings predicted playing XI:
Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Rajasthan Royals will almost certainly make it to the next stage, but beyond that, they have a problem in their hands.
Sunrisers Hyderabad started their winning journey after beating CSK in the initial phase of the tournament. The team failed to use their bowlers to defend 155 runs, leading SRH to win the match by 8 wickets.
Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022 Match- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs, Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) [ Delhi Capitals take on the Lucknow Super Giants ] at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday