Gujrat Titans may have finished at the first spot in the league stage of IPL 2023 with 10 wins in 14 games, but the first playoff game saw them battered by Chennai Super Kings. It has served as a bitter reality check, laying bare all their problems like Sri Lankan batter Dasun Shanaka, who veteran Indian batter Virendra Sehwag believes has failed to live up to the expectations his side must have had of him.

The Lankan has gathered just 26 runs in the three matches he has been given a chance in.

Weighing in with possible replacements for Shanaka, Sehwag told Cricbuzz: “I’m not worried about the bowling too much. But I am worried about Dasun Shanaka, GT can play Odean Smith and Alzarri Joseph for him. Shanaka has been disappointing. We had big hopes from him and he hasn’t lived up to even 1 per cent to those expectations. GT should play Manhor instead of Shanaka, as he is a batter who can smash sixes.”

Earlier in the first qualifier CSK scored 172 for the loss of seven wickets, but the defending champions Gujarat could only take their chase to 157 runs. Their top scorer was Shubman Gill and even he got just 42 runs off 44 balls.

CSK’s bowlers had a field day with Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana taking two wickets each, while in the batting department, it was Ruturaj Gaikwa who knocked 60 off 44 balls, which took the men in yellow to their tenth IPL final and a step closer to their fifth IPL title.

Going into the second qualifier against MI, who are coming on the back of a thumping win over LSG, Gujarat will for sure have to sort out the issues that led to their total collapse against CSK in the first qualifier.

