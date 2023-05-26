Former India captain and legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar on Thursday said that Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma doesn’t get enough credit for his outstanding captaincy, the way Chennai Super Kings leader MS Dhoni receives it.

Lavishing praises on the five-time champion team’s captain, Gavaskar stated that Rohit’s on-field decisions have saved the team from drowning several times.

Rohit and Dhoni, who are the most successful captains of the cash-rich league will be competing with each other if MI win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

Mumbai Indians registered a thumping win against Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai to book their berth in Qualifier 2.

The former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni, is loved for his captaincy and is regarded as one of the greatest captains. Giving a special mention to ‘Thala’ Dhoni, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar applauded Rohit Sharma’s captaincy ahead of the GT vs MI clash.

Speaking to India Today about Rohit Sharma being an underrated captain, Gavaskar said, “Of course, he is underrated. The man has won 5 titles for Mumbai Indians. Let me give you an example. Madhwal got Ayush Badoni, bowling over the wicket. He then went round the wicket to the left-hander Nicholas Pooran.”

“Not a lot of bowlers necessarily do that because if they get their rhythm going bowling over the wicket, they will stick to over the wicket even it’s a left-hander, trying to leave the left-hander. But he went around the wicket and produced an absolute gem of a delivery and got the man out.

“If that had been CSK and Dhoni was the captain. Everybody would have said ‘Dhoni plotted Nicholas Pooran’s dismissal. This is what happens to a great extent. There is also a little bit of hype, things sometimes work out,” he added.

“What I am saying is Rohit Sharma did not get the credit for telling Madhwal to bowl round the wicket,” Gavaskar said.

Furthermore, Sunil Gavaskar said it was a good move to include Nehal Wadhera as an Impact substitute in the first innings of the Eliminator against LSG.

“The captaincy situation as well. Remember, Nehal Wadhera was used as an impact player batting first. Teams generally don’t use batters as Impact Player when they are batting first. But Rohit used Nehwal when MI were batting first against LSG. So please give him credit for that as well.”

