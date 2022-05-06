GT vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Mumbai Indians ended their winless run in the Indian Premier League with a victory against Rajasthan Royals in their last outing. This should give them some solace when they clash with table-toppers Gujarat Titans at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on 6 May.

Mumbai Indians will be chuffed with their win in the last match. With nothing to lose, MI would want to put their best foot forward and make life difficult for all the other sides in the competition. Their bowling seems to have found good rhythm, and Ishan Kishan looked good against Rajasthan. Rohit Sharma needs to fire to calm nerves in the camp.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans, were outplayed by Punjab Kings in their last match, but they are topping the table and are nearing qualification for the playoffs. However, they cannot afford to take Mumbai Indians lightly as they can very well spring a surprise. Hardik Pandya, a trusted MI player over the years, would not want his new team to lose momentum at this crucial juncture of the tournament.

Gujarat batted first in the last match against Punjab, but never got going. They need their top order to start scoring consistent runs. Their bowling was good in patches, but the wickets column has dried up in the recent games.

This match could be a toss up between Gujarat’s well-oiled bowling machinery against a patchy Mumbai Indians batting.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI:

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard/Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith

