  • Tata IPL 2022 GT vs MI Live Cricket Score and Update: Gujarat hope to seal playoff qualification
18:15 (IST)

Mumbai Indians gave skipper Rohit Sharma the perfect birthday gift the last time they took to the field, beating Rajasthan Royals by five wickets and collecting their first points of the season, and will hope to make it two-in-two against a side that has won eight out of ten matches in their debut season.

For the Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, they'll hope to officially get the 'Q' against their name on the points table with a victory later this evening. They did get a rude wake-up call in the form of an eight-wicket loss to Punjab Kings in their last outing, and will hope to learn from their mistakes and put up a better display.

Click here to read the GT vs MI preview

18:05 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 51 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), with Gujarat Titans taking on Mumbai Indians in a contest between the top and the bottom-ranked sides. Few would've expected the most successful franchise in the history of the league to be sitting at the bottom of the table, but such has been the season for the struggling outfit that only collected their first win this year in their ninth outing.

Highlights

title-img

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Live update - Tata IPL 2022 GT vs MI cricket score, 51st IPL Match Live Coverage: The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will hope to seal their qualification into the playoffs with a victory against his former franchise.

Gujarat Titans will take on the Mumbai Indians in Match 51 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat lost their second game of the season when they went down Punjab Kings in the last match, but they are still topping the points table with 8 wins in 10 matches.

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma, captain of Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians respectively. Sportzpics

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma, captain of Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians respectively. Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, notched up their first win of the season against the Rajasthan Royals and they could now be looking to give a longer rope to a few of the young players tried out in the playing XI. They will also be looking at making Tim David the finisher – a role Kieron Pollard was carrying out for the last 10-11 years. Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Karthikeya were good inclusions as well.

When will the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians match be played?

The GT vs MI IPL 2022 match will take place on 6 May.

Where will the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians match be held?

The GT vs MI IPL 2022 match will be held at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians match start?

The GT vs MI IPL 2022 match will begin from 7.30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch GT vs MI IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The GT vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the GT vs MI IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (captain), Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan

Updated Date: May 06, 2022 18:06:03 IST

Tags:

