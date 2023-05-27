Shubman Gill smashed his third century in four outings as Gujarat Titans (GT) stormed into the final of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) after trouncing Mumbai Indians (MI) by 62 runs in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Gill tore the MI attack to shreds with a knock of 129 off just 60 deliveries, smashing 10 sixes and seven fours during his stay at the crease at the Narendra Modi Stadium. His dominant knock powered GT, who had won the tournament on debut last season, to a humongous of 233/3 after being invited to bat by MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

Mumbai then were under pressure from the very beginning of their chase with skipper Rohit and Impact Player Nehal Wadhera departing for single-digit scores. The trio of Tilak Verma (43), Suryakumar Yadav (61) and Cameron Green (30) briefly revived Mumbai’s chase with attacking partnerships, but none of them could convert their knocks into the kind of big knock that Gill had produced earlier in the day, and take the game deep.

Mohit Sharma’s dismissal of Surya proved to be the turning point and the 34-year-old seamer would later run through the remaining MI batters, returning his career-best limited-overs figures of 5/10 as Mumbai were bowled out for 171 in 18.2 overs in reply.

Along the way, there were a number of milestones reached and records broken, which we take a look at in greater detail below:

— Shubman Gill became the leading run-scorer this season with his knock of 129, going past RCB skipper Faf du Plessis’ tally of 730 runs. Gill’s current tally stands at 851 runs from 16 appearances.

— Gill is also third in list of most runs scored in a single IPL season, sitting behind RCB’s Virat Kohli (973 in 2016) and Jos Buttler (RR in 2022). Gill will need to score 123 or more in the final against CSK if he is to break the all-time record.

— That’s not all as far as breaking King Kohli’s records go; Gill also broke the former India and RCB captain’s record for most runs in four consecutive IPL innings. Gill has collected 376 in his last four outings while Kohli had managed 351 in 2016.

— Gill’s 129 is the second-highest individual score by an Indian in the IPL. The GT opener fell just three short of the record that currently belongs to KL Rahul (132 for PBKS vs RCB in 2020)

— Gujarat Titans currently have a hundred per cent record as far as topping the points table and reaching the IPL final is concerned, having done so on debut last season as well.

— MI skipper Rohit Sharma’s miserable run in IPL playoffs continued after getting dismissed for 8 off 7 balls, taking his tally to 316 runs at an average of 15.

— With his match-winning haul of 5/10, Mohit Sharma became only the second bowler in the history of the IPL to collect a five-for in a playoff fixture. MI’s Akash Madhwal was the first to this feat, achieving it just two days ago with a haul of 5/5 against LSG in the Eliminator.

— Mohit also collected his maiden five-for in limited-overs cricket in the process.

— Mohammed Shami went past Trent Boult’s record for most powerplay wickets in a single IPL season. Shami dismissed Rohit and Wadhera to take his tally to 17, going past Boult’s 16 for MI in 2020.

