Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill scored his third half-century of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Gill opened the innings with Wriddhiman Saha after GT were asked to bat, and collected his first boundary in the second over of the match, tucking it behind square on the leg side for a four. Gill went onto collect six more fours, and also a six, lofting it straight and timing it to perfection to hit over mid-on.

Gill eventually got to his fifty in 30 balls, collecting a single off Kumar Kartikeya’s delivery. The GT opener was eventually dismissed for 56 by Kartikeya, in the 12th over.

Twitterati were impressed by Gill’s batting following his fifty. Here are a few reactions:

Fifty by Shubman Gill in just 30 balls – a splendid innings by Gill, he's batting terrific. pic.twitter.com/fut7ny7GpA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 25, 2023

I can watch #ShubmanGill endlessly. Majestic strokeplayer! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 25, 2023

Fifty for Shubman Gill. A classic Gill knock, fifty from 30 balls, The backbone of Gujarat batting. pic.twitter.com/FoNgo6fiyY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 25, 2023

30 balls fifty for Shubman Gill. He scored 50* runs from 30 balls against Mumbai Indians. A top class fifty from a top class player. Brilliant, Shubman. pic.twitter.com/JCoB7q4NZU — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 25, 2023