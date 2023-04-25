Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • GT vs MI: 'A splendid innings', Twitterati applaud Shubman Gill after opener scores third fifty of season

Cricket

GT vs MI: 'A splendid innings', Twitterati applaud Shubman Gill after opener scores third fifty of season

Shubman Gill eventually got to his fifty in 30 balls, collecting a single off Kumar Kartikeya’s delivery.

GT vs MI: 'A splendid innings', Twitterati applaud Shubman Gill after opener scores third fifty of season

Shubman Gill got to his third fifty of IPL 2023. Sportzpics

Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill scored his third half-century of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season,  against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Gill opened the innings with Wriddhiman Saha after GT were asked to bat, and collected his first boundary in the second over of the match, tucking it behind square on the leg side for a four. Gill went onto collect six more fours, and also a six, lofting it straight and timing it to perfection to hit over mid-on.

Gill eventually got to his fifty in 30 balls, collecting a single off Kumar Kartikeya’s delivery. The GT opener was eventually dismissed for 56 by Kartikeya, in the 12th over.

Related Articles

'You will get a tight slap from cricket': Virender Sehwag criticises Shubman Gill's approach in GT's win over PBKS

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's 67, Rahul Tewatia hits the winning runs and other top moments from PBKS vs GT

Twitterati were impressed by Gill’s batting following his fifty. Here are a few reactions:

Read More
Updated Date: April 25, 2023 20:51:44 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Samson, Hetmyer help Rajasthan Royals prevail over Gujarat Titans
Photos

IPL 2023: Samson, Hetmyer help Rajasthan Royals prevail over Gujarat Titans

Check out some photos from Match 23 of IPL 2023 as Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2023, GT vs RR: Hardik Pandya scores 2000 IPL runs, Rajasthan Royals' lowest powerplay score and more stats
First Cricket News

IPL 2023, GT vs RR: Hardik Pandya scores 2000 IPL runs, Rajasthan Royals' lowest powerplay score and more stats

Check out a few interesting stats from the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2023: Boult claims catch to dismiss Saha after three players converge for ball during GT vs RR; Watch
Sports

IPL 2023: Boult claims catch to dismiss Saha after three players converge for ball during GT vs RR; Watch

Saha was batting on 4 when he was dismissed by Boult. Boult had bowled a full length ball on middle and leg stump, Saha went for the whip over square leg, but played it early and skied it over the pitch.