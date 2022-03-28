GT vs LSG Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

GT vs LSG Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants will begin their maiden IPL journey with their fellow new entrant Gujarat Titans on Monday (28 March) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both the franchises will look to put the best foot forward in their debut season. They had their own strategies while buying players to build a strong core from the very first season. Gujarat picked experienced Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandiya to lead the squad from the front. They have also made some good additions to the team by signing talents like Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan - both of them were draft-picked along with captain Hardik before the mega auction.

Lucknow Super Giants has appointed former Punjab player KL Rahul as their skipper. Lucknow made some interesting buys in the IPL mega auction by signing some quality cricketers like Quinton De Kock, Marcus Stoinis, and Manish Pandey.

Lucknow Super Giants look stronger on paper with the presence of Krunal Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, and Marcus Stoinis. Titans, on the other hand, have put more focus on the bowling department. They bought Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson to lead the bowling attack for their side. This pace duo can definitely put some pressure on the Giants’ Batsmen.

Lucknow Super Giants can face a hard time in forming a potent pace attack as Mark Wood has been ruled out for the entire season due to an elbow injury suffered in the Test series against West Indies.

Giants in all probability will miss Stoinis, Holder, and Kyle Mayers for their first match as well. Gujarat Titans also received a huge blow as opener Jason Roy pulled out of the competition weeks before its commencement. This England batsman expressed his wish to take a short break from cricket to enjoy quality time with his family. He was replaced by Afghanistan cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the Titans squad.

Probable XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Evin Lewis, Krunal Pandya, Manish Pandey, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera

Gujarat Titans: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), , Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Hardik Pandya (captain), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.