Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Tata IPL 2022, GT vs LSG Live Update: Tournament debutants aim for positive start as Hardik and Co face Rahul's men
Tata IPL 2022, GT vs LSG Live Update: Tournament debutants aim for positive start as Hardik and Co face Rahul's men

Tata IPL 2022, GT vs LSG Live Update: Tournament debutants aim for positive start as Hardik and Co face Rahul's men

18:21 (IST)

IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans preview: GT have the stars but will the support cast hold up?

Gujarat’s batting, despite a chink or two, is likely to pull through, thanks to their power hitters. The bowling, on the other hand, may cost them matches throughout this edition, writes Abhishek Mukherjee in the team preview here. 

18:11 (IST)

Armed with hard-hitting all-rounders, new entrants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants would aim to start their IPL campaign on a winning note when they square off here on Monday.

Gujarat could most likely open with young Shubman Gill and Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who is also a wicket-keeper.

The duo can take any opposition attack to task, but would need to be wary of the bounce at the Wankhede Stadium.

Gujarat would heavily bank on the performance of their skipper Hardik Pandya, who has loads of experience playing at the Wankhede with Mumbai Indians.

Click here to read the full match preview 

18:00 (IST)

Hello and a very warm welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 tournament between two debutants — Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It will be a faceoff between Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, captains of GT and LSG respectively and both teams will look to make a positive first impression.  Stay tuned for more updates. 

Highlights

title-img
18:00 (IST)

Hello and a very warm welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 tournament between two debutants — Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It will be a faceoff between Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, captains of GT and LSG respectively and both teams will look to make a positive first impression.  Stay tuned for more updates. 

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Live update - Tata IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Live cricket score , 4th IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and a very warm welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 tournament between two debutants — Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It will be a faceoff between Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, captains of GT and LSG respectively and both teams will look to make a positive first impression.  Stay tuned for more updates.

Preview: Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are the two new franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. They will be playing the fourth match of IPL 2022 that will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Gujarat Titans will lock horns in their first game against fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants on 28 March (Monday).

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the Titans this season, while KL Rahul will be captaining the Super Giants in IPL 2022. Ahead of the mega auction, Pandya was one of the three players who was drafted by Gujarat Titans, alongside Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan.

In the auction, the Super Giants managed to buy some good T20 players like Krunal Pandya, Manish Pandey, Manan Vohra and Evin Lewis. While in the Titans' squad, white-ball specialists like Lockie Ferguson, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be seen.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group are the owners of Lucknow Super Giants while the CVC Capital Partners are behind Gujarat Titans.

Earlier this week, the Lucknow Super Giants had unveiled their jersey for the upcoming season.

Check the post here:

https://twitter.com/LucknowIPL/status/1506299684159389702

On 13 March, the Gujarat Titans had officially unveiled their new jersey at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

See post here:

https://twitter.com/gujarat_titans/status/1503068999738748931

When will the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants match be played?

The GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match will take place on 28 March.

Where will the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants match be held?

The GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

What time will the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants match start?

The GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi,Jason Holder, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajput, K Gowtham, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem,Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2022

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Updated Date: March 28, 2022 18:02:10 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Oscars 2022: Encanto leads Disney, Pixar to another win in Best Animated Feature category
Entertainment

Oscars 2022: Encanto leads Disney, Pixar to another win in Best Animated Feature category

Encanto defeated a diverse field — Afghan refugee documentary Flee, Pixar's Italy-set coming-of-age tale Luca, futuristic family comedy The Mitchells vs. the Machines, and Disney's fantasy adventure Raya and the Last Dragon.

Oscars 2022: Japan's Drive My Car, also nominated for Best Picture, wins Best International Feature
Entertainment

Oscars 2022: Japan's Drive My Car, also nominated for Best Picture, wins Best International Feature

Drive My Car at Oscars 2022 is the fifth time a film from Japan has won the Best International Feature award, and the first time since 2008.

Highlights, South Africa vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI at Centurion, Full Cricket Score: Tigers complete historic series win with 9-wicket victory
First Cricket News

Highlights, South Africa vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI at Centurion, Full Cricket Score: Tigers complete historic series win with 9-wicket victory

Follow live scores from the third ODI between South Africa and Bangladesh on our blog.