GT vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Gujarat Titans made a smashing debut in the IPL by defeating Lucknow Super Giants in their first match. This should boost their confidence when they play Delhi Capitals in their second match on Saturday, 2 April.

Delhi Capitals will not be any easy opponent. The team had snatched a win from the jaws of defeat against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in their first match.

For Gujarat Titans, the top order of Shubman Gill and Mathew Wade will hold the key. The team needs to start on a positive note against a top-notch Delhi Capitals bowling attack. In the last match, Gujarat’s middle order fired and this helped them get over the line. Their bowling has a lot of pace and Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson will be a challenge for any side in the powerplay overs. They also have Rashid Khan who is the X-factor.

Coming to Delhi Capitals, the side has been hit hard with injuries and unavailability of overseas players. The Indian contingent need to step up. Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant will be vital with the bat and Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel’s form should give them confidence. It will be interesting to see how Delhi restores its balance without some key players.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI:

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti