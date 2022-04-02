Tata IPL 2022 GT vs DC Live Update: Gujarat lose Wade early

After 4 overs,Gujarat Titans 28/1 ( Shubman Gill 16 , Vijay Shankar 9)
Gujarat Titans have lost Wade early, but the duo of Vijay Shankar and Shubman Gill have managed to build a 26-run stand thus far.
|Gujarat Titans
|Delhi Capitals
|39/1 (5.1 ov) - R/R 7.55
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Shubman Gill
|Batting
|24
|14
|2
|1
|Vijay Shankar
|Batting
|12
|16
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mustafizur Rahman
|1.1
|0
|8
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 2/1 (0.3)
|
37 (37) R/R: 7.65
Vijay Shankar 12(16)
Shubman Gill 23(13)
|
Matthew Wade (W) 1(2) S.R (50)
c Rishabh Pant b Mustafizur Rahman
After 4 overs,Gujarat Titans 28/1 ( Shubman Gill 16 , Vijay Shankar 9)
Gujarat Titans have lost Wade early, but the duo of Vijay Shankar and Shubman Gill have managed to build a 26-run stand thus far.
OUT! Early blow for Gujarat as Matthew Wade departs
Playing XI of GT: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami
Toss update: Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to field.
"Fresh pitch, it's on the corner of the square which means it is big on one side. Looks almost same as the one used in the last game. Lot of grass, firm. good carry and bounce. As a bowler if you want to survive you have to bowl the hard length," says Deep Dasgupta at the pitch report
In the day's first game, Mumbai Indians are 113/2 in the 13th over in their chase of 194 against Rajasthan Royals. Click here to follow the LIVE blog of that match.
In their first match of the season which was their debut encounter in the IPL, Gujarat Titans beat fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals stunned five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in their first match of the season.
Injury-plagued DC will gain strength further in both bowling and batting, with the likely inclusion of Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman and Sarfaraz Khan, who have completed their three-day quarantine.
The trio's return will bolster the Delhi outfit against an opponent that gave enough indications of its ability to not just compete with the best but also pull off the result it desires. In their five-wicket defeat, KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants came to know what the Titans are capable of.
So irrespective of the four-wicket victory over five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their tournament opener, DC know it too well that they just cannot afford to take the foot off the pedal.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 game between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals from Pune. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates ahead of the toss at 7 pm.
Preview: Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will face one another in the Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium in Pune on 2 April, 2022 (Saturday). Both the teams will look to build on a winning start to their respective campaigns.
In their first match of the season, Gujarat Titans beat fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants quite convincingly. They will now look to carry on this momentum in this second clash against the Delhi Capitals.
On the other hand, Delhi came from behind to snatch an improbable win against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in their season opener and would look to tick a few more boxes when they clash with Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans.
When will the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals match be played?
The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match will take place on 2 April.
Where will the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals match be held?
The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match will be held at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium.
What time will the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals match start?
The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm.
Where can you watch GT vs DC IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The GT vs DC match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar as well.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the GT vs DC IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Alzarri Joseph, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points table, Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
GT vs DC Match 10th match Predicted Playing 11 - My TATA IPL team 2022 prediction Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live update - Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR Live cricket score , 6th IPL Match Live Coverage: RCB WIN by 3 wickets! Karthik finishes it in style with a 6 and a 4 with 7 needed off the last over. It full and on the stumps, Karthik drives it down the ground for a FOUR to hit the winning runs. The finisher has done the job again. RCB get off the mark on the table.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Live cricket score, 8th IPL Match Live Coverage: KKR WIN BY 6 WICKETS! Russell finishes it in style with back to back sixes! Russell smacks it over long off, off Livingstone and then heaves it over deep mid-wicket.