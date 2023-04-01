Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  GT vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: Rashid, Tewatia guide Gujarat Titans to five-wicket victory

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Latest Update: Tewatia finishes the game with a six and a four off consecutive deliveries from Deshpande as Gujarat Titans maintain their unbeaten run against Chennai Super Kings.

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 LIVE: GT's Rahul Tewatia celebrates after hitting the winning boundary against CSK during the opening game of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad. Sportzpics

Gujarat Titans Vs Chennai Super Kings At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 31 March, 2023

31 March, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings

178/7 (20.0 ov)

Match 1
Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans

182/5 (19.2 ov)

Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets

Live Blog
00:02 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the opening ceremony and Match 1 of IPL 2023, with Gujarat Titans carrying on from where they left off last year by pulling off a second consecutive successful run chase and kickstarting their campaign in style!

On behalf of my colleagues at Firstpost, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night!

Full Scorecard
00:02 (IST)

Rashid Khan is the Player of the Match for his all-round performance (2/26 and 10 not out off 3 balls)

Full Scorecard
23:48 (IST)

In the end the total of 178 did prove a bit short of the Chennai Super Kings, who appeared destined for a score in excess of 200 the way Ruturaj Gaikwad was motoring along at one point. CSK managed to claw their way back into the game after Shubman Gill's exit by building dot-ball pressure and getting rid of a fairly set Vijay Shankar, but such is the depth of their batting lineup even in the absence of a proven match-winner like David Miller as Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan got their team over the line with some confident hitting.

CSK were in a similar situation in the slog overs, but lost wickets in a heap and could hardly score against Alzarri Joseph and Mohammed Shami until skipper MS Dhoni's cameo, and that turned out to be the difference in the end!

Full Scorecard
23:39 (IST)
four

CSK vs GT LIVE Cricket Score

After 19.2 overs,Gujarat Titans 182/5 ( Rahul Tewatia 15 , Rashid Khan 10)

FOUR! Rahul Tewatia finishes off in style, drilling the ball down the ground and spreading his arms in celebration as Gujarat Titans maintain their unbeaten run against Chennai Super Kings with a five-wicket win, kickstarting IPL 2023 with a victory!

Full Scorecard
23:38 (IST)
six

CSK vs GT LIVE Cricket Score

SIX! And now Tewatia gets into the act! Clobbers the ball over the wide long on fence to level the scores! GT 178/5; need 1 off 5

Full Scorecard
23:36 (IST)
six

CSK vs GT LIVE Cricket Score

After 19 overs,Gujarat Titans 171/5 ( Rahul Tewatia 5 , Rashid Khan 10)

SIX! FOUR! Rashid Khan is keeping Gujarat Titans alive and hows! Pulls majestically over deep midwicket for a maximum off Chahar before getting a thick edge over short third for a boundary to bring the equation down to single digits! GT need 8 off 6 and suddenly look set to pull this off with Tewatia and Rashid at the centre!
 

Full Scorecard
23:31 (IST)
wkt

CSK vs GT LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! What a catch by Mitch Santner! Another massive blow for the Titans as Vijay Shankar, who was fairly set on 27 and would've been expected to guide the team home, ends up skieing the ball towards long off while looking to send the ball out of the park, hardly getting any timing on it. Hangargekar signs off with 3/36 at the end of his quota on IPL debut! GT 156/5; need 23 off 12

Shankar c Santner b Hangargekar 27(21)

Full Scorecard
23:25 (IST)
six

CSK vs GT LIVE Cricket Score

SIX! Vijay Shankar keeps the Titans alive in the chase! A much-needed strike at a time when the pressure was starting to build on them through dot deliveries! Gets on the backfoot and smokes this over deep midwicket! GT 156/4; need 23 off 14

Full Scorecard
23:21 (IST)

CSK vs GT LIVE Cricket Score

After 17 overs,Gujarat Titans 149/4 ( Vijay Shankar 21 , Rahul Tewatia 3)

Excellent over from Deepak Chahar after being brought back into the attack, conceding just four singles with the pressure suddenly starting to build on the Titans, who are on the backfoot after losing the wicket of Gill.

Full Scorecard
23:16 (IST)

CSK vs GT LIVE Cricket Score

After 16 overs,Gujarat Titans 145/4 ( Vijay Shankar 19 , Rahul Tewatia 1)

Santner concedes seven off his final over to sign off without a wicket, having conceded 32 runs along the way. Umpire signals timeout one last time today, as we enter the death overs. GT need another 34 to win off 24 balls with six wickets in hand.

Full Scorecard
Highlights

00:02 (IST)

Rashid Khan is the Player of the Match for his all-round performance (2/26 and 10 not out off 3 balls)
23:31 (IST)

CSK vs GT LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! What a catch by Mitch Santner! Another massive blow for the Titans as Vijay Shankar, who was fairly set on 27 and would've been expected to guide the team home, ends up skieing the ball towards long off while looking to send the ball out of the park, hardly getting any timing on it. Hangargekar signs off with 3/36 at the end of his quota on IPL debut! GT 156/5; need 23 off 12

Shankar c Santner b Hangargekar 27(21)
23:12 (IST)

CSK vs GT LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Some respite for Tushar Deshpande after a difficult evening in which he leaked plenty of runs as he gets rid of the well-set Shubman Gill, who departs for 63 in the final ball of the 15th over, holing out to Ruturaj Gaikwad at deep midwicket! GT 138/4 after 15; need 41 off 30

Gill c Gaikwad b Deshpande 63(36)
22:57 (IST)

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 LIVE Score

BOWLED! Jadeja bowls through the gate as Pandya misses while attempting an expansive sweep, getting his off-stump rattled! The spin-bowling all-rounder ensures he doesn't finish wicketless, removing the opposition captain in his final over. GT 111/3

Pandya b Jadeja 8(11)
22:53 (IST)

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 LIVE Score

Fifty for Shubman Gill! The in-form opener brings up the milestone with a single off Mitch Santner in the 12th over, taking 30 deliveries to get to the mark in the end. Gill's carried on from where he left off in last year's final against RR, where he struck an unbeaten 45 in a winning cause! GT 108/2
22:47 (IST)

GT vs CSK LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Rajvardhan Hangargekar with the breakthrough, as he ends up getting Impact Player Sai Sudharsan caught-behind with a slower wide delivery. Sudharsan throws the kitchen sink at it, but ends up getting an audible under-edge, with the ball landing safely in Dhoni's gloves. GT 90/2

Sudharsan c Dhoni b Hangargekar 22(17)
22:19 (IST)

GT vs CSK LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Maiden wicket for Rajvardhan Hangargekar on IPL debut — that too in his very first over — Shivam Dube pulls off a superb catch running to his right at third man to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha, who departs after getting off to a promising start. GT 37/1

Saha c Dube b Hangargekar 25(16)
22:02 (IST)

GT vs CSK LIVE Score

CSK's Tushar Deshpande becomes the first Impact Player in IPL history, as he replaces Ambati Rayudu ahead of the start of the GT chase.

Meanwhile, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill walk out to the centre to commence the chase of the 179-run target.
21:33 (IST)

CSK vs GT LIVE Cricket Score

After 20 overs,Chennai Super Kings 178/7 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 14 , Mitchell Santner 1)

SIX! FOUR! The crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium 🏟️ goes wild as MS Dhoni smashes the ball into the stands off Joshua Little in the final over of the CSK innings! Follows it up with boundary the very next ball, this time going a little squarer. Collects a single off the last ball as Chennai Super Kings finish two short of the 180-mark.

21:26 (IST)

CSK vs GT LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! And Shami has his revenge right after getting hit for a six. Decides to bowl another short ball, and this time Dube ends up getting a thick top-edge, with Rashid pulling off a comfortable catch in the deep midwicket/square-leg region. Dube departs after getting off to a promising start. CSK 163/7

Dube c Khan b Shami 19(18)
21:18 (IST)

CSK vs GT LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Two wickets in one over for Alzarri Joseph as Ravindra Jadeja hits straight down deep midwicket's throat! The Gujarat Titans are starting to fight back in the slog overs and will fancy restricting CSK to 180 or less from here. CSK 153/6

Jadeja c Shankar b Joseph 1(2)
21:14 (IST)

CSK vs GT LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Ruturaj Gaikwad departs shortly after going for a change of bat, this time failing to clear the boundary rope and holing out to the man standing at long on to fall eight short of the three-figure mark! Gaikwad tries reviewing for a no-ball after Joseph bowls a fairly high full toss, but the TV umpire deems it to be a legal delivery. CSK 151/5

Gaikwad c Gill b Joseph 92(50)
20:50 (IST)

CSK vs GT LIVE Score

BOWLED! Maiden IPL wicket for Joshua Little as Ambati Rayudu gets cleaned up by a slower one from the Irish left-arm seamer! Rayudu advanced down the track and exposed all three stumps while looking to go downtown, but missed the ball completely. CSK 121/4

Rayudu b Little 12(12)
20:49 (IST)

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 LIVE Score

FOUR! Williamson does an excellent job in saving a couple of runs for the Titans, throwing the ball back inside after leaping at the end of the midwicket boundary, although the ball does roll up to the advertising cushion for it to be adjudged a boundary. Williamson, though, is on the ground after the effort, appearing to have hurt his right knee rather badly, and limps out of the ground as a result. The boundary results in the fifty partnership being completed for the fourth wicket. CSK 120/3
20:27 (IST)

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 LIVE Score

SIX! Ruturaj Gaikwad brings up his 11th IPL fifty — and his quickest in the league — with a massive six off West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph! Takes just 23 balls to bring up the milestone, smashing five maximums along the way! What a knock this has been from the young opener! CSK 84/3
20:21 (IST)

GT vs CSK LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Another English left-handed all-rounder is caught-behind off Rashid Khan's bowling, this time Ben Stokes getting the marching orders after facing just six deliveries. Excellent catch by keeper Saha. CSK 70/3

Stokes c Saha b Khan 7(6)
20:07 (IST)

GT vs CSK LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Moeen had overturned a successful appeal for a leg-before by Rashid earlier in the sixth over, but this time's there's little doubt over his dismissal as he gets an audible nick to get caught-behind for 23. CSK 50/2

Moeen c Saha b Rashid 23(17)
19:45 (IST)

GT vs CSK LIVE Score

BOWLED! Mohammed Shami with the breakthrough, breaching through Devon Conway's defence to make a mess of the stumps as Gujarat strike early in the Chennai innings. And with that, Shami completes 100 wickets in the IPL! CSK 14/1

Conway b Shami 1(6)
19:27 (IST)

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 LIVE Score

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
19:12 (IST)

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 LIVE Score


TOSS: Gujarat Titans win the toss, and skipper Hardik Pandya opts to field

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony and GT vs CSK match preview: The Indian Premier League (IPL) caravan gets rolling once again with the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash kick-starting the 16th season of the cash-rich league on Friday.

It’s a former captain of the Indian team squaring off against one touted as the future leader across formats as MS Dhoni’s CSK — four time winners of the prestigious league — face defending champions GT, who won the title on debut after beating Rajasthan Royals in the final last year.

And it’s the Titans who will have the home advantage in the opening game as they will be playing in front of a lakh screaming fans at their home venue of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As used to be the norm with the glitzy league in the past (but had to be temporarily paused due to the COVID pandemic), the tournament opener will be preceded by a star-studded opening ceremony. Singing sensation Arijit Singh is scheduled to perform at the world’s largest cricket stadium along with popular actors Rashmika Madanna and Tamanna Bhatia.

The opening ceremony will start at 6 PM IST and is expected to be a grand affair as always. The match will be starting at 7.30 PM with the toss at 7 PM. With the new rules coming in, captains for the first time in IPL would be nominating their playing XI after the toss and also the Impact Player.

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned between the two sides, Gujarat Titans have won both their matches against Chennai Super Kings which were played last season.

All eyes will also be on MS Dhoni as well as he did not train in Ahmedabad on the eve of the encounter.

He apparently has a left knee injury but CSK Kasi Viswanthan has confirmed that the veteran will play against GT.

“As far as I am concerned, the skipper is 100 percent playing. I don’t know about any other development,” Viswanthan said.

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2023

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here.

Updated Date: April 01, 2023 00:05:13 IST

