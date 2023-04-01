IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony and GT vs CSK match preview: The Indian Premier League (IPL) caravan gets rolling once again with the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash kick-starting the 16th season of the cash-rich league on Friday.

It’s a former captain of the Indian team squaring off against one touted as the future leader across formats as MS Dhoni’s CSK — four time winners of the prestigious league — face defending champions GT, who won the title on debut after beating Rajasthan Royals in the final last year.

And it’s the Titans who will have the home advantage in the opening game as they will be playing in front of a lakh screaming fans at their home venue of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As used to be the norm with the glitzy league in the past (but had to be temporarily paused due to the COVID pandemic), the tournament opener will be preceded by a star-studded opening ceremony. Singing sensation Arijit Singh is scheduled to perform at the world’s largest cricket stadium along with popular actors Rashmika Madanna and Tamanna Bhatia.

The opening ceremony will start at 6 PM IST and is expected to be a grand affair as always. The match will be starting at 7.30 PM with the toss at 7 PM. With the new rules coming in, captains for the first time in IPL would be nominating their playing XI after the toss and also the Impact Player.

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned between the two sides, Gujarat Titans have won both their matches against Chennai Super Kings which were played last season.

All eyes will also be on MS Dhoni as well as he did not train in Ahmedabad on the eve of the encounter.

He apparently has a left knee injury but CSK Kasi Viswanthan has confirmed that the veteran will play against GT.

“As far as I am concerned, the skipper is 100 percent playing. I don’t know about any other development,” Viswanthan said.

