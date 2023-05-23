Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday missed an opportunity to get an early breakthrough in their Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 1 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk.

Bowling the second over of the CSK innings was uncapped pacer Darshan Nalkande. The 24-year-old had not played a match this season, but was named in the playing XI on Tuesday, replacing the injured Yash Dayal.

In the third ball of the over, Nalkande delivered a length ball around off, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, the batter on strike, nudged it early and holed it out to Shubman Gill in the deep. Darshan and his GT players started celebrating, but the celebrations were short-lived as the no-ball siren rang, signifying that Nalkande had overstepped.

That proved to be costly as Gaikwad went onto score 50 runs off 36 balls, at the time of writing this report. Had Gaikwad been dismissed, he would have been out for as low as a score of two runs.

The winner of the contest between GT and CSK will qualify directly for Sunday’s final, while the loser take on the winner of the Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

