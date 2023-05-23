Bowling the second over of the CSK innings was uncapped pacer Darshan Nalkande. The 24-year-old had not played a match this season, but was named in the playing XI on Tuesday, replacing the injured Yash Dayal.
Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday missed an opportunity to get an early breakthrough in their Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 1 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk.
IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap
Bowling the second over of the CSK innings was uncapped pacer Darshan Nalkande. The 24-year-old had not played a match this season, but was named in the playing XI on Tuesday, replacing the injured Yash Dayal.
Gaikwad: From🙁 to 🤩
Related Articles
A twist of fate sees Ruturaj maximize with the bat in #GTvCSK ⚔️#IPLPlayOffs #IPLonJioCinema #IPL2023 #TATAIPL | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/dOfabAaXTS
— JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 23, 2023
In the third ball of the over, Nalkande delivered a length ball around off, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, the batter on strike, nudged it early and holed it out to Shubman Gill in the deep. Darshan and his GT players started celebrating, but the celebrations were short-lived as the no-ball siren rang, signifying that Nalkande had overstepped.
That proved to be costly as Gaikwad went onto score 50 runs off 36 balls, at the time of writing this report. Had Gaikwad been dismissed, he would have been out for as low as a score of two runs.
The winner of the contest between GT and CSK will qualify directly for Sunday’s final, while the loser take on the winner of the Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI).
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights, Latest IPL Updates: GT 157 all out. Mohammed Shami is dismissed off the final ball of the match, with Deepak Chahar pulling off a superb catch near long on as Chennai Super Kings enter the IPL final for a 10th time with a 15-run win.
Ruturaj Gaikwad's 60 ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides, CSK's maiden victory over GT could not have come without Ravindra Jadeja's heroics in the middle overs of the run chase.
Gaikwad struck a 44-ball 60 on a tricky Chepauk wicket as Chennai Super Kings bowled Gujarat Titans out for 157 after setting them 173 to win in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023.