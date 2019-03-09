First Cricket
Graham Thorpe to replace Mark Ramprakash as England batting coach before Ashes 2019, say reports

Ramprakash had worked with England since 2014 and was focusing on the Test team while Thorpe worked regularly in the one-day set-up.

Agence France-Presse, Mar 09, 2019 12:12:41 IST

Mark Ramprakash will leave his role as England's batting coach amid reports Graham Thorpe is ready to take the job in time for this year's Ashes.

Member of England's coaching team Mark Ramprakash (L) attends a training session at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on August 8, 2018 ahead of the second Test cricket match between England and India. (Photo by BEN STANSALL / AFP)

File image of England's coaching team Mark Ramprakash (left). AFP

Former Middlesex and Surrey batsman Ramprakash was contracted until the end of the forthcoming season.

But has been ousted following the arrival of new director of men's cricket Ashley Giles.

Ramprakash, whose last England assignment was the 2-1 Test series defeat against the West Indies, tweeted the news on Friday.

"I've just been informed that I will not be involved in the Ashes series," the 49-year-old wrote.

"It's been a huge privilege to support the team over the last 5 years. I'd like to wish all the staff & players the very best of luck for the future."

Ramprakash is the second senior member of the backroom team to leave ahead of head coach Trevor Bayliss' departure at the end of his contract in September.

Bayliss's assistant Paul Farbrace, begins work as Warwickshire's sporting director next week.

An ECB spokesman said: "We will finalise the coaching set-up for the Ashes in the next couple of weeks. Mark Ramprakash will not be part of the coaching set-up for the Ashes."

Tags : Ashley Giles, Cricket, England Cricket Team, Graham Thorpe, Mark Ramprakash, MIddlesex, Paul Farbrace, SportsTracker, Surrey, Trevor Bayliss

