First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 14, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
AFG and WI in IND Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
AFG and WI in IND Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Graeme Smith withdraws name from race to become CSA's Director of Cricket due to lack of confidence in governing body

Smith said he appeared for interviews for the position of Director of Cricket but has decided to withdraw now.

Press Trust of India, Nov 15, 2019 15:08:18 IST

Johannesburg: Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has withdrawn from the race to be on his country's Board as Director of Cricket, saying he doesn't expect enough "freedom" to initiate the changes he wants.

South African cricket has been on a downward spiral for a while, ousted early from the World Cup this year and blanked in an away Test engagement to India recently.

There was an overhaul in the administrative set-up following the World Cup ouster and the team is currently being coached by interim appointment Enoch Nokwe after the sacking of Ottis Gibson.

Smith said he appeared for interviews for the position of Director of Cricket but has decided to withdraw now.

"I would love to have taken on the role," the 38-year-old said in a statement posted on his Twitter page.

"However, despite my obvious desire to make a difference, during the long and, at times, frustrating process over the last 10 or so weeks of discussions, I have not developed the necessary confidence that I would be given the level of freedom and support to initiate the required changes," he added.

One of South Africa's most successful captains and batsman, Smith scored 9,265 runs in 117 Tests, including 27 hundreds.

"I give my heartfelt best wishes to whomever does take the role on. I will continue to support the teams and give my advice and guidance whenever I can," he said.

South African cricket has been mired in turmoil also because of a controversial quota system in selection, which mandates that some slots be set aside specifically for players of colour.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2019 15:08:18 IST

Tags : CSA, Director Of Cricket, Enoch Nokwe, Graeme Smith, Ottis Gibson, South Africa Cricket Team, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all