Cricket South Africa (CSA) director Graeme Smith has thrown his weight behind BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for the post of International Cricket Council chairman.

Smith, a former captain of South African cricket team, said that he believed Ganguly is the suitable man to be at the helm of affairs at ICC at a time of crisis caused by coronavirus.

"Post-COVID, cricket will need strong leadership and it is time for someone close to the modern game with leadership credentials to get into the position," said Smith during an online interaction with journalists.

The term of current ICC chairman Shashank Manohar expires at the end of this month. Manohar clarified last December that he would not seek re-election.

Heaping praise on Ganguly, who is also the former Indian cricket team skipper, Smith said the BCCI president understands the game and he has played at the highest level.

Besides Smith, acting chief executive Jacques Faul backed Ganguly to lead the ICC.

Faul highlighted that ICC has always worked closely with India and their engagements with Ganguly has been positive.

"We have checked with the leadership of CSA on if we would support an Indian candidate (as the ICC chief) and and at this stage, we would. From CSA point of view, we don't see problems in supporting an Indian candidate. But, we need to look who are the others nominated," he added.

Ganguly’s term as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president may end in July if the Supreme Court doesn't allow an extension.

An all-important ICC board meeting is scheduled for 28 May and it will be seen there if all the parties support Ganguly for leading the ICC.

Updated Date: May 21, 2020 20:06:46 IST

