'Good start to life under Rohit Sharma's captaincy': Twitter lauds India's 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka

India won the 2nd Test in Bengaluru by 238 runs and whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-0. Just like the first Test, the second one, the pink-ball Test, finished inside three days. Apart from Mohammed Shami every Indian bowler picked up a wicket in the second innings. Ashwin scalped four wickets while Bumrah snared three in the second innings as India bowled Sri Lanka out for 208. India had set Sri Lanka a 447-run target and had dismissed opener Lahiru Thirimanne late on Day 3. Sri Lanka resumed from overnight score of 28/1.

They enjoyed a rare productive batting session in the series in the first session before India removed three batters to inch towards a comprehensive victory on the third day.

Resuming at 28 for one in pursuit of an improbable 447-run target, Sri Lankan batters Kusal Mendis (54 off 60 balls) and Dimuth Karunaratne (67 batting) showed stomach for fight and their intent resulted in visitors getting 123 runs.

At the tea break, Sri Lanka were 151 for four with Karunaratne and Niroshan Dickwella (10) at the crease.

Adopting a positive approach, both Mendis (54 off 60 balls) and his Karunaratne used their feet with confidence to counter the Indian spinners.

Mendis was impressive on both front and back foot as he pulled and cut the short-pitched stuff and used his feet to cut down the spin.

Karunaratne too charged down the wicket, following a similar plan but Mendis was more expressive. Later the skipper too batted with much more confidence.

Mendis completed his fifty with a single off Jadeja but was beaten by flight on an Ashwin delivery and was stumped by Rishabh Pant. Karunaratne brought up his century but couldn't last long as Bumrah cleaned him up.

After a disappointing Test series loss in South Africa, India came back roaring and dismantled Sri Lanka totally to win the series 2-0 at home. Here's how Twitter reacted to India's win.

That's that from the Chinnaswamy Stadium.#TeamIndia win the 2nd Test by 238 runs and win the series 2-0.@Paytm #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/k6PkVWcH09 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 14, 2022

One more series and one more clean sweep. Congratulations #TeamIndia on the well deserved victory. #INDvSL #RohitSharma #RahulDravid — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) March 14, 2022

India win Never in doubt #INDvSL — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 14, 2022

India thrash Sri Lanka by 238 runs in Bangalore. Curious how poor SL's record is in India: that's 13 defeats and no wins in 22 Tests there. Ten of the defeats have been by an innings. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) March 14, 2022

India's 15th consecutive series victory at home since losing the series to England in Dec 2012.

No other home side has won more than 10 consecutive home series. #IndvSL #IndvsSL#DaynightTestmatch#PinkballTest — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 14, 2022

So the entire season in all formats, India has been unbeaten at home against three opponents! This is really a fortress for Team India #cricket #IndvSL — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) March 14, 2022

Clinical win for India. Positives in Pant, Iyer. Ashwin and Bumrah were professional too. Lots to ponder for Sri Lanka. — Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 14, 2022

With inputs from PTI