'Gone too soon…’: Sachin Tendulkar shares emotional message for Shane Warne on his birth anniversary

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared an emotional message on spin legend Shane Warne’s birth anniversary. Former Australia cricketer Warne would have been celebrating his 53rd birthday today (September 13) if he didn’t shockingly die earlier this year.

Warne died on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand after suffering a suspected heart attack on 4th March. A Warne associate had tried to resuscitate the former cricketer for almost 20 minutes before the ambulance arrived but he was declared dead on arrival in hospital.

Shane Warne was one of the best leg-spinners to have embraced the game and was fondly known as ‘King of Spin’. Warne scalped 708 wickets in his illustrious career which spanned for 145 Test matches.

Meanwhile, remembering the Aussie legend on his birthday, Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote, “Thinking of you on your birthday Warnie! Gone too soon. Had so many memorable moments with you. Will cherish them forever mate.”

Thinking of you on your birthday Warnie!

Gone too soon. Had so many memorable moments with you.

Will cherish them forever mate. pic.twitter.com/0a2xqtccNg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 13, 2022

Also, former India cricketer and Tendulkar’s teammate in the India Legends team at the ongoing Road Safety World Series Season 2, Yuvraj Singh, paid his tributes and wrote, “Fondly remembering this great legend on his birth anniversary! A man who defined class and accuracy on the pitch through his zest for perfection! May you shine the brightest wherever you are mate”.

Fondly remembering this great legend on his birth anniversary! A man who defined class and accuracy on the pitch through his zest for perfection! May you shine the brightest wherever you are mate ❤️#HappyBirthdayShaneWarne @ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/f9qupBkuTg — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 13, 2022

Warne played 194 One Day Internationals for Australia in which he scalped 293 wickets. The right-hander was also handy with the bat as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career. He amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format.

The leg-spinner was known for his guile bowling and took a total of 1001 wickets. He became the first-ever bowler to scale the peak of 1,000 international wickets.