'Golden day for Bangladesh cricket': Wishes pour in after Tigers script historic win over Kiwis

Bangladesh scripted history on Wednesday after registering their first-ever Test victory against New Zealand. They did it in style by pulling off a crushing eight-wicket win at Mount Maunganui over world Test champions New Zealand.

The visitors needed only 40 runs in their second innings on Day 5 after bundling the Kiwis out for 169 in their 2nd innings. This was their first-ever win in New Zealand and sixth in 61 Tests away from home. It was New Zealand's first loss over the past four years in 16 home Tests.

Pacer Ebadot Hossain was the star of the match as he recorded his career-best figures against the Kiwis in the second innings. On the final day, the match was wrapped up in one session after Hossain took six for 46 as New Zealand rolled over for 169 in their second innings. The Kiwis lost their last 5 wickets for just 22 runs.

Twitter was abuzz as wishes poured in for Bangladesh for this special win.

The celebrations were in full flow

Former cricketer Dinesh Karthik took to his social media account and send his congratulations to Bangladesh on the win. He termed this win as an awesome effort.

Well done @BCBtigers, to win against the WTC champions is an awesome effort. Also hope they realise what they can achieve when they play on some good wickets which help both batters and bowlers.

Former cricketer Parthiv Patel also congratulated Bangladesh for their superb and incredible effort. https://twitter.com/parthiv9/status/1478566887747297281?s=20

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan shared a note saying that the guys deserve all the credit. He further stated that it’s the best way to start the year for Bangladesh cricket.

What a way to start the year for bangladesh cricket. Big congratulations to captain, players and coaching staff. — Shakib Al Hasan (@Sah75official) January 5, 2022



Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane also hailed Bangladesh for their success. He congratulated everyone over the amazing win.

What a golden day for @BCBtigers today! History has been created. Congratulations to everyone on this amazing win over @BLACKCAPS. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/hKWGp0HUnM — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) January 5, 2022



Former Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund also expressed himself on social media saying 'most of us have missed the live action when Bangladesh pulled off a heist and began their 2022 with a bang'.

Most of us in this part of the world missed live action but Bangladesh pulled off a heist to start their 2022 with a bang! Congratulations @BCBtigers on your first Test win against New Zealand, you can be very proud of this achievement #BANvsNZ — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) January 5, 2022

Ex-cricketer Stephen Fleming congratulated Bangladesh for their amazing win. He asserted that after winning the toss Bangladesh played great cricket.

Any talk of @BLACKCAPS taking this test match lightly is rubbish. @BCBtigers won a nice toss and played a great test. Congratulations to @BCBtigers and staff on making history. Really looking forward to the second test. — Stephen Fleming (@SPFleming7) January 5, 2022

And there were many more....

They’re acknowledging the wonderful win for Bangladesh in Mt Maunganui even at the SCG now & rightly so #Ashes #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/78qFO83ljf — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 5, 2022

Few things more inspiring in sport than the victory of the underdog.

What a moment for @BCBtigers congratulations, and take a bow 🙌🏻👏🏻 #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/EkY5WDXahj — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 5, 2022

