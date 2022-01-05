Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

'Golden day for Bangladesh cricket': Wishes pour in after Tigers script historic win over Kiwis

  • FP Trending
  • January 5th, 2022
  • 13:08:35 IST

Bangladesh scripted history on Wednesday after registering their first-ever Test victory against New Zealand. They did it in style by pulling off a crushing eight-wicket win at Mount Maunganui over world Test champions New Zealand.

The visitors needed only 40 runs in their second innings on Day 5 after bundling the Kiwis out for 169 in their 2nd innings. This was their first-ever win in New Zealand and sixth in 61 Tests away from home. It was New Zealand's first loss over the past four years in 16 home Tests.

Pacer Ebadot Hossain was the star of the match as he recorded his career-best figures against the Kiwis in the second innings. On the final day, the match was wrapped up in one session after Hossain took six for 46 as New Zealand rolled over for 169 in their second innings. The Kiwis lost their last 5 wickets for just 22 runs.

Twitter was abuzz as wishes poured in for Bangladesh for this special win.

The celebrations were in full flow

Former cricketer Dinesh Karthik took to his social media account and send his congratulations to Bangladesh on the win. He termed this win as an awesome effort.


Former cricketer Parthiv Patel also congratulated Bangladesh for their superb and incredible effort. https://twitter.com/parthiv9/status/1478566887747297281?s=20

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan shared a note saying that the guys deserve all the credit. He further stated that it’s the best way to start the year for Bangladesh cricket.


https://twitter.com/Sah75official/status/1478532021693599748?s=20

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane also hailed Bangladesh for their success. He congratulated everyone over the amazing win.


Former Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund also expressed himself on social media saying 'most of us have missed the live action when Bangladesh pulled off a heist and began their 2022 with a bang'.

Ex-cricketer Stephen Fleming congratulated Bangladesh for their amazing win. He asserted that after winning the toss Bangladesh played great cricket.

And there were many more....

