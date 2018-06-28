Global T20 League Canada: When and where to watch the tournament, coverage on TV and live streaming
Here is all you need to know about when and where to watch Global T20 League Canada live.
FirstCricket Staff,
June 28, 2018
Cricket Canada president Ranjit Saini hopes the star-filled Global T20 tournament that begins on Thursday will help give the sport a big boost in the country.
The inaugural six-team tournament in the Twenty20 format runs till 15 July with 96 cricketers drawn from around the globe and across Canada.
The Toronto Nationals, Montreal Tigers, Winnipeg Hawks, Edmonton Royals and Vancouver Knights join a Cricket West Indies B team at the tournament, which will take place at the Maple Leaf Cricket Club north of Toronto in King City.
Steve Smith and David Warner will feature in Global T20 league Canada and will play for Toronto Nationals and Winnipeg Hawks respectively. AFP
Windies' Darren Sammy (Toronto), Chris Gayle (Vancouver) and Dwayne Bravo (Winnipeg), Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (Montreal) and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (Edmonton) offer star power as team captains.
Former Australia captain Steve Smith (Toronto) and vice-captain David Warner (Winnipeg) return to action after a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa that earned them one-year bans from Cricket Australia — although they are allowed to play club cricket overseas.
Each of the five domestic teams features four Canadians. The number of Canadians is expected to rise in future years.
The Canadian teams are coached by Jamaica's Donovan Miller (Vancouver), Trinidad's Phil Simmons (Toronto), Pakistan's Waqar Younis (Winnipeg), Australia's Tom Moody (Montreal) and Pakistan's Mohammad Akram (Edmonton).
Here is everything you need to know about when and where to watch the tournament live:
When will Global T20 League Canada be held?
The Global T20 league Canada match will be held from 28 June to 15 July 2018.
Where will the matches be played?
All the matches in the Global T20 League will be held at one venue: Maple Leaf Cricket Club, King City, Canada.
Where can I watch the matches from the Global T20 League live on TV?
You can watch the matches live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
How to live stream Global T20 league Canada matches?
The matches will be streamed online on Hotstar.
Click here to find out more about the Global T20 League
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Jun 28, 2018
