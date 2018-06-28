First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in ENG | One-off T20I Jun 27, 2018
ENG Vs AUS
England beat Australia by 28 runs
IND in IRE | 1st T20I Jun 27, 2018
IRE Vs IND
India beat Ireland by 76 runs
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 28, 2018
SAW vs NZW
County Ground, Bristol
BANW in IRE Jun 28, 2018
IREW vs BANW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Global T20 League Canada: When and where to watch the tournament, coverage on TV and live streaming

Here is all you need to know about when and where to watch Global T20 League Canada live.

FirstCricket Staff, June 28, 2018

Cricket Canada president Ranjit Saini hopes the star-filled Global T20 tournament that begins on Thursday will help give the sport a big boost in the country.

The inaugural six-team tournament in the Twenty20 format runs till 15 July with 96 cricketers drawn from around the globe and across Canada.

The Toronto Nationals, Montreal Tigers, Winnipeg Hawks, Edmonton Royals and Vancouver Knights join a Cricket West Indies B team at the tournament, which will take place at the Maple Leaf Cricket Club north of Toronto in King City.

Steve Smith and David Warner will feature in Global T20 league Canada and will play for Toronto Nationals and respectively. AFP

Steve Smith and David Warner will feature in Global T20 league Canada and will play for Toronto Nationals and Winnipeg Hawks respectively. AFP

Windies' Darren Sammy (Toronto), Chris Gayle (Vancouver) and Dwayne Bravo (Winnipeg), Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga (Montreal) and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (Edmonton) offer star power as team captains.

Former Australia captain Steve Smith (Toronto) and vice-captain David Warner (Winnipeg) return to action after a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa that earned them one-year bans from Cricket Australia — although they are allowed to play club cricket overseas.

Each of the five domestic teams features four Canadians. The number of Canadians is expected to rise in future years.

The Canadian teams are coached by Jamaica's Donovan Miller (Vancouver), Trinidad's Phil Simmons (Toronto), Pakistan's Waqar Younis (Winnipeg), Australia's Tom Moody (Montreal) and Pakistan's Mohammad Akram (Edmonton).

Here is everything you need to know about when and where to watch the tournament live:

When will Global T20 League Canada be held?

The Global T20 league Canada match will be held from 28 June to 15 July 2018.

Where will the matches be played?

All the matches in the Global T20 League will be held at one venue: Maple Leaf Cricket Club, King City, Canada.

Where can I watch the matches from the Global T20 League live on TV?

You can watch the matches live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How to live stream Global T20 league Canada matches?

The matches will be streamed online on Hotstar.

Click here to find out more about the Global T20 League  

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018

Tags : #Canada #David Warner #Donovan Miller #Global t20 League Canada #Phil Simmons #SportsTracker #Steve Smith #Toronto Nationals #Toronto Nationals Vs Vancouver Knights #Vancouver Knights

Also See

It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6053 126
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all