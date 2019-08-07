First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in WI | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
UAE in NED | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2019
NED vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 14 runs
IND in WI Aug 08, 2019
WI vs IND
Providence Stadium, Guyana
IND in WI Aug 11, 2019
WI vs IND
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Global T20 Canada: Umar Akmal accuses former Test player Mansoor Akhtar of corrupt approach, reports matter to PCB

According to highly placed PCB sources, a few days back, Umar had reported the matter to the organizers as well as the Pakistan Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Unit.

Press Trust of India, Aug 07, 2019 20:00:01 IST

Karachi: Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has accused a former Test player Mansoor Akhtar of corrupt approach during the ongoing Global T20 Canada, reporting the matter to PCB's anti-corruption unit

According to highly placed PCB sources, a few days back, Umar had reported the matter to the organizers as well as the Pakistan Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Unit.

He is playing for the Winnipeg Hawks franchise.

Global T20 Canada: Umar Akmal accuses former Test player Mansoor Akhtar of corrupt approach, reports matter to PCB

File image of Umar Akmal. AFP

Umar reported that a former test batsman, Akhtar, who was part of the Winnipeg Hawks management had approached him and asked him to play a role in fixing some games of the league.

The 61-year-old Mansoor, who is currently based out of the United States has played around 19 Tests and 41 ODIs between 1980 and 1990. He has reportedly gone incommunicado since complaint came to light.

Umar was sidelined by the national selectors during the recent World Cup after being given a comeback chance in the preparatory one-day series against Australia in the UAE in March-April.

But the flamboyant middle-order batsman has a tendency to get involved in controversies and last year came under the spotlight when he made claims in a television interview about being approached to fix matches by some bookmakers during the 2015 World Cup and during Hong Kong Super Sixes.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2019 20:00:01 IST

Tags : Cricket, Mansoor Akhtar, PCB, SportsTracker, UAE, Umar Akmal

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all