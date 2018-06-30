First Cricket
Global T20 Canada: David Warner dismissed for 1 on return to competitive cricket as Winnipeg Hawks beat Montreal Tigers

David Warner's return to cricket lasted just two balls when the former Australia vice-captain was dismissed for one run in his first game since the ball-tampering scandal.

The Associated Press, June 30, 2018

Toronto: David Warner's return to cricket lasted just two balls when the former Australia vice-captain was dismissed for one run in his first game since the ball-tampering scandal.

Warner is serving a 12-month ban from Cricket Australia for his role in the incident during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town in March.

File image of David Warner. AFP

File image of David Warner. AFP

Warner and former Australia captain Steve Smith, who was also banned due to the scandal, are free to play in the Global T20 Canada, where Warner made his comeback on Thursday.

Opening for the Winnipeg Hawks, Warner was clean-bowled by Lasith Malinga's first ball of the second over.

Australian Ben McDermott top-scored with 68 runs as Winnipeg scored 203-4 to beat the Montreal Tigers (157 all out in 18.5 overs) by 46 runs.

Smith, who is playing for the Toronto Nationals, fared better than Warner on his return, making 61 off 41 balls on Thursday.

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018

Tags : #Canadian t20 League #Cricket #David Warner #Global t20 Canada #Global t20 Canada 2018 #gt20 2018 #Montreal Tigers #SportsTracker #t20 #Winnipeg Hawks

