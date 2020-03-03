Glenn Maxwell re-signed by England county side Lancashire for upcoming season of T20 Blast
The 31-year-old Maxwell will play in at least the first eight North Group fixtures before returning Australia for national duty, the club announced
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 PAKW Vs THAW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 4 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SLW Vs BANW Sri Lanka Women beat Bangladesh Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs WIW England Women beat West Indies Women by 46 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW Vs PAKW South Africa Women beat Pakistan Women by 17 runs
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 MAL Vs SIN Singapore beat Malaysia by 128 runs
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 THA Vs MAL Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 HK Vs NEP Hong Kong beat Nepal by 43 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 6 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 THA vs HK - Mar 3rd, 2020, 12:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 3rd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Mar 4th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 WIW vs SAW - Mar 3rd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs TBC - Mar 5th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 TBC vs AUSW - Mar 5th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Deep mistrust in Muslims, fear of violence, mixed signals from the government keep Dalits away from anti-CAA protests
-
Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party two seats short of majority according to exit polls: Israeli PM dubs it a 'giant victory'
-
Sensex rallies 542 points to 38,686, Nifty jumps 171 points in opening session; Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, RIL among top gainers
-
Delhi violence: Ajit Doval's 'jo hua so hua' remark sums up State's mindset, hurdles Muslims hoping for justice face
-
Tiger Shroff on Baaghi 3: We have definitely scaled up the action and used very less VFX in the film
-
FA Cup: Eddie Nketiah, Sokratis' goals help Arsenal overcome spirited Portsmouth in fifth round
-
'How can you be an artiste and not reflect the times?' The inside story of Arivu's fight against oppression
-
From Bonn to Vienna: In Search of Beethoven on his 250th birthday
-
On TMC turf, local issues threaten BJP's prospects in West Bengal civic polls; party’s ‘goli maaro’ sentiment will hurt it politically
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5211
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3959
|110
|3
|Australia
|4320
|108
|4
|England
|5253
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|7815
|269
|3
|England
|6407
|267
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|6220
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
London: Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been re-signed by England county side Lancashire for the upcoming season of the T20 Blast starting on 28 May.
The 31-year-old will play in at least the first eight North Group fixtures before returning Australia for national duty, the club announced.
One of the most destructive T20 players, Maxwell will feature in five Lancashire Lightning home fixtures, starting against Northants Steelbacks on 29 May.
"Last season was one of the best summers of cricket I have ever experienced and I cannot wait to return to Emirates Old Trafford in 2020," Maxwell said after signing the new contract.
"We were very unfortunate not to progress further after dominating the North Group and I was so impressed with the talent inside the changing room. I'm very confident we can improve on the quarter-final finish of 2019," he added.
Maxwell played for Lancashire across formats last season, that saw the side earn promotion back to the first division of County Championships.
He captained the Melbourne Stars to a second consecutive Big Bash League final last month and will play for the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.
He has scored nearly 6,000 T20 runs across his entire career including three centuries and a career-best of 145 not out against Sri Lanka in 2016.
"Glenn is one of the most sought after players in world cricket and to have signed him again after the enormous impact he made last year is hugely significant as we go in search of a second Vitality Blast title," Paul Allott, Lancashire's Director of Cricket said.
"To have a player of his talent on the pitch, as well as the person he is away from the field, can only enhance our prospects in this year's tournament. He is extremely generous with his time in passing on his experiences to younger players and will no doubt play a huge part in their development once again," he added.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Mar 03, 2020 11:23:48 IST
Also See
IPL: Kings XI Punjab set to acquire Caribbean Premier League franchise St Lucia Zouks, to become second team to do so
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: 'We can put pressure on any team', says India captain Harmanpreet Kaur
Sri Lanka vs England: Fast bowler Mark Wood to miss out on tour with side strain, says ECB