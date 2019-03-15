First Cricket
Glad chargesheet is filed against Mohammed Shami, but don't understand BCCI's lack of action, says estranged wife Hasin Jahan

Cricketer Mohammed Shami was charged under Section 498A (dowry harassment) and 354A (sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Kolkata Police, which submitted the charge-sheet against Indian fast bowler before the court of Alipore police

Asian News International, Mar 15, 2019 14:28:38 IST

Kolkata: Estranged wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, Hasin Jahan on Thursday said she is glad that a chargesheet was finally filed against the pacer but said she was unable to understand Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) lack of action in the matter.

"I'm glad a chargesheet was finally filed against Shami at last. I thank the police, I had also written a letter to the BCCI regarding the matter but I don't understand why they didn't take any action," Hasin Jahan told media persons.

File image of Mohammed Shami. AFP

Cricketer Mohammed Shami was charged under Section 498A (dowry harassment) and 354A (sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Kolkata Police, which submitted the charge-sheet against Indian fast bowler before the court of Alipore police here on Thursday.

Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan had filed a petition with the Alipore court mentioning domestic violence and demanded Rs 7 lakh per month from him to maintain the family. The court accepted her plea and Rs 80,000 was allocated for her daughter.

However, on Thursday a charge-sheet was filed in the court over Hasin’s complaint about the domestic violence and torture she was subjected to by Shami and his family members.

The Indian fast bowler last appeared in blue jersey during the fifth and deciding one-day international against Australia at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi.

Shami returned with two wickets in nine overs and gave away 57 runs while restricting Australia on 272/9. However, India failed to chase down the target and were bundled out on 237.

With the series defeat 2-3, India has brought the curtain down on their international season ahead of the World Cup, which is scheduled to take place from 30 May to 14 July.

Updated Date: Mar 15, 2019 14:28:38 IST

