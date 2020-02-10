'Getting cricket taken away really hurt', says David Warner after bagging Australian cricketer of the year award
An emotional Warner won his third Allan Border Medal beating teammate Steve Smith by one vote in their first season following the ban that brought their rollicking careers to a one-year halt.
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 5 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs PAK India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs ENG England Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 152 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 5 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 16 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs USA Nepal beat USA by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 USA Vs OMA Oman beat USA by 92 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 12th, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT vs UGA - Feb 13th, 2020, 08:30 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 13th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW vs WIW - Feb 15th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW vs THAW - Feb 16th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, 2 Youth Tests Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 27th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Melbourne: Newly-crowned Australian cricketer of the year David Warner on Monday said "I've let you guys down in the past", recalling, in his moment of glory, his one-year ball-tampering ban.
An emotional Warner won his third Allan Border Medal beating teammate Steve Smith by one vote in their first season following the ban that brought their rollicking careers to a one-year halt.
"I know I've let you guys down in the past. It's just been remarkable to come back," Warner was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au.
File image of David Warner. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
The dashing opener added, "With the World Cup, to not go the whole way was disappointing. The Ashes, retaining that was fantastic - I obviously didn't turn up and I apologise for that - but I really had the hunger and determination to come back and do the best for our team.
"To come back and have a summer like that and just contribute, it really put a smile on my face - and I hope it did for you guys as well."
Then vice-captain and captain — Warner and Smith — were each suspended for a year by Cricket Australia and opener Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal during a Test match against South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018.
"Having three daughters at home, looking up to guys like (Steve Smith) 'Smithy', (Pat Cummins) 'Cummo' - playing cricket in the backyard they're yelling out Virat Kohli's name - but these are the smiles on kids' faces that we put on," Warner said.
"To go back there and be able to be reintegrated into grassroots, go back to grade cricket, put a smile on people's faces that way - it really helped me get to where I am today.
"Without that, getting cricket taken away from you - something I've always dreamt of - it really, really hurt."
Warner said Australian cricket was headed in the right direction.
"If I move forward into being reintegrated, it's obviously been a fantastic 12 months for the Australian cricket team - men and women.
"I think we're moving in the right direction, we've got great leaders at the top, obviously from the CEO down to the two captains and Meg (Lanning) - you do a great job, sitting on the sidelines you don't realise how good of a job you guys do," he said.
He also hoped that the money raised through the Bushfire charity fundraiser match would help after the damage caused to wildlife and families due to the catastrophe.
"Obviously there were lives lost, wildlife lost and a lot of people's homes have been trashed as well, so hopefully a little bit of the support that went down yesterday - and we raised a lot of money - can contribute to rebuilding that for you out there," he said.
Feb 10, 2020
Feb 10, 2020 19:52:24 IST
