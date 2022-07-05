'Get on with batting and shut up': Angry umpire upset with Stuart Broad, video goes viral

For all the cricketing action in the 5th Test between India and England, a lot of focus has been around the frequent changing of the cricket balls and players running on the pitch. During the match, a video has been doing the rounds where umpire Richard Kettleborough was seen asking England bowler Stuart Broad to "get on with the batting and shut up".

In the video that has now gone viral, a visibly irate umpire Kettleborough was heard saying to Broad: "Let us do the umpiring and you do the batting, alright? Otherwise, you are going to get into trouble again. One for the over."

However, Broad was not one to be placated, he kept on passing comments and this did not go down too well with the umpire who said, “Broady! Broady! Get on with the batting and shut up," the umpire said.

This took place on Day 3 of the fifth Test when Stuart Broad was batting alongside Sam Billings. The England fast bowler was dismissed for 1 by Mohammed Siraj when he tried to back away and cut a short ball but ended up skewing it to Rishabh Pant. It has not been an entirely good match for Broad as although he got to 550 Test wickets in India's first innings, but then also conceded the most runs in any over when Jasprit Bumrah took him to the cleaners and along with extras, he conceded 35 runs.

Broad was better in the second innings as he picked up the important wickets of Hanuma Vihari (11) and Cheteshwar Pujara (66) in India's second innings. England were superb in the second innings as their bowlers did not allow the Indian batting to run away with the game and then Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root formed a superb partnership to put the hosts in a commanding position.