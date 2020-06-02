First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

George Floyd death: Activism in America against systemic racism and injustice is a powerful lesson to us all, says Kumar Sangakkara

Offering his views on racism after an African-American man George Floyd was killed last week while a white police officer pressed his knee on the handcuffed man's neck in the USA, Sangakkara urged people to create a better society.

Press Trust of India, Jun 02, 2020 19:34:22 IST

"The activism in America against systemic racism and injustice is a powerful lesson to us all," said former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara on Tuesday, calling on ordinary citizens to create a culture that has no place for ignorance and prejudice.

Offering his views on racism after an African-American man George Floyd was killed last week while a white police officer pressed his knee on the handcuffed man's neck in the USA, Sangakkara urged people to create a better society.

George Floyd death: Activism in America against systemic racism and injustice is a powerful lesson to us all, says Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara. Image Courtesy: Twitter @KumarSanga2

"We the people, the ordinary citizen, can together achieve extraordinary change for the better, to set in place a world culture of openness, respect and understanding," he tweeted.

"A world culture that has no place for ignorance and prejudice and where true freedom reigns," he said.

"The State should not determine our wisdom, compassion, empathy and understanding. It should not and cannot limit the openness of our hearts and minds to others nor our ability to embrace and value difference and differences," he said.

Sangakkara said political leadership is nothing but a reflection of what a society is and to ensure that better people take that role, the ordinary citizens have to become better versions of themselves.

"We also choose our representatives from among our own. We are responsible for the character traits they bring to government. We are responsible for the people they are or have become. Their nature has been set by our influence and nurture," he reasoned.

"Our choices guide the State's attitudes, actions, policy and legislation. In order to establish the best government and the best most equitable governance we need to be better people," he said.

His comments came after West Indian cricketers Darren Sammy and Chris Gayle denounced racism in social media posts.

"Our strengths and our weaknesses are mirrored in each other's conduct and in the conduct of our elected representatives.

"We have to be courageous, keep the faith and actively participate in the journey. It's our choices today that will determine the culture our children inherit tomorrow.

"If we want to be proud of our lives, to see our children proud to carry our legacy forward and onwards, then let's be better. Let's demand it of ourselves, for each other, for our children. CHOOSE," he concluded.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 19:34:22 IST

Tags : Cricket, Darren Sammy, George Floyd, George Floyd Death, Kumar Sangakkara, Racism, SportsTracker, USA


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all