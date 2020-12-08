Ged Stokes, father of England cricketer Ben Stokes, passes away after brain cancer battle

London: Ben Stokes' father Ged Stokes, a New Zealand rugby league international, has died after a battle with brain cancer, it was announced on Tuesday.
Stokes, who played rugby league in England in the 1980s and returned as a coach, was diagnosed with the disease in January.
The Rugby Football League said on Twitter: "We are saddened to learn that Ged Stokes has passed away.
"Ged was a New Zealand international who became a fine servant to the British game with his work in rugby league across Cumbria.
"The RFL sends its condolences to the Stokes family. Rest in Peace, Ged."
New Zealand-born Ben Stokes missed most of England's summer Test series in Pakistan after returning to Christchurch to be with his father.
However, he played in all three Twenty20 matches on England's tour of South Africa. He was rested for the one-day internationals, which were scrapped over coronavirus concerns.
Workington rugby league club said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we learn that our former player and coach Ged Stokes has passed away.
"Ged is written into the fabric of Town history and will be sadly missed."
Whitehaven also said they were "deeply saddened" by the death of a figure who was "a major part of Cumbrian rugby league".
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Television coverage during the third Twenty20 international against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday captured images of numbers and letters being displayed by video analyst Nathan Leamon.
The women's competition will be held across four zones— north, south, east and west— with the winners of the zonal editions going on to play in the national finals.
The concept of 'Big Three' doesn't exist for new ICC chairman Greg Barclay, who firmly believes that both bilateral as well as ICC events can peacefully co-exist helping the game's ecosystem.