Former India skipper Virat Kohli was completely in his element in the recent RCB podcast. From talking about being viewed as a “failed captain” by some to crediting Anushka Sharma and MS Dhoni as a source of support during his low phase, the right-handed batter did not hold back when it came to expressing his point of view on things.

But it wasn’t just serious topics that Kohli was interested in discussing. The India legend also revealed a hilarious incident that took place in 2014. Kohli, who was going through a lean phase at that time, had received some tips from an insistent fan on a tour back home.

“This incident was around 2014. I wasn’t getting much runs and was dismissed cheaply in the couple of ODI fixtures. We were on a flight from Kochi to Delhi and the squad was allotted seats in the front rows. A guy, who was a huge MS Dhoni fan and was from Chennai, walked in. Just as I got up from my seat, that guy saw me and went ‘Kohli, what’s going on? ‘I expect a hundred from you in the next game’,” the 33-year-old said while narrating the incident.

Kohli recalled that since he was young, he was irked by the comment. He immediately asked the fan which organisation he worked for and asked him to become the chairman in the next three months. When the man said that it wasn’t possible, Kohli replied that even though he was trying hard, an international match was not like a “video game”.

The right-handed batter revealed that the fan also went to MS Dhoni and tried to give him some tips about leading the national side. “He met MS and was obviously excited. He just started talking about team combination and captaincy and started giving tips. Dhoni was pretty patient and was listening to everything nicely. Later, the entire team started shouting ‘Coach! Coach!’ as he was trying to coach everyone and that’s when he laughed it off and went back to his seat. It was a funny moment,” Kohli recalled.

Kohli also opened up about his success in England during the 2018 tour after a below-par performance in 2014. He said that he did feel “jittery” before going back to England, but was able to get past his fears and perform, scoring 149 in the first Test. However, the top-order batter and then the skipper’s heroics were not enough to get the visitors past the victory line. England won the first fixture by 31 runs.

England went on to crush India 4-1 in the five-Test series. However, Kohli remained one of the few bright spots in the otherwise dismal tour, becoming the top scorer with 593 runs to his credit.

