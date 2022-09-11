Gavaskar suggests Chahar's inclusion in India's T20 World Cup team, says seamer 'would be beneficial'

India’s run in the 2022 Asia Cup came to an end following their emphatic 101-run win over Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage of the tournament, the defending champions having been eliminated following defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

India’s back-to-back defeats, as well as their insipid bowling performance in the 40-run win over Hong Kong, would be a cause of worry for skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid with a little over a month left for the T20 World Cup to begin.

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, however, felt the defeats and the subsequent exit from the Asia Cup shouldn’t lead to the Men in Blue pressing the panic button. Gavaskar, though, did mention a change the Men in Blue could make to their Asia Cup combination keeping the T20 World Cup in mind.

“I would say Deepak Chahar. He is the one I would certainly look at because it will be Australia and there will be extra bounce. And with the kind of movement that he generates with the new ball.

“He is somebody who’s got to factor in if… you know we’ve always picked about 4-5 bowlers for the Australia or South Africa tour and one if them gets wasted. But in a fast-paced tournament like the T20 I think to go with Deepak Chahar would be beneficial for the Indian team,” Gavaskar said on India Today.

Chahar, who had only recently returned from a long injury layoff in the tour of Zimbabwe, was named Avesh Khan’s replacement late in the Asia Cup. The Chennai Super Kings seamer made his only appearance in the tournament in the final Super 4 fixture against Afghanistan, going wicketless for 28 runs in four overs.

