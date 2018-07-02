First Cricket
Gautam Gambhir will take all cricket-related policy decisions, says newly-elected DDCA secretary Vinod Tihara

Gautam Gambhir was appointed government nominee last year but Justice Sen made it clear that he won't be allowed as long as he remains an active cricketer.

Press Trust of India, July 02, 2018

New Delhi: Cornered during the 17-month regime of Court-appointed administrator Justice Vikramajit Sen, senior opener Gautam Gambhir will be back as "government nominee" in DDCA, informed newly-elected secretary Vinod Tihara.

The two-time World Champion cricketer was appointed government nominee last year but Justice Sen made it clear that he won't be allowed as long as he remains an active cricketer.

However, after the Rajat Sharma panel swept to victory in the DDCA elections, secretary Tihara made it clear that they have grand plans for Gambhir.

Gautam Gambhir last played for India in the 2014 tour of England. AFP

File image of Gautam Gambhir. AFP

"The elected members will look after administrative side but cricketing decisions will be taken by a cricketer. Gautam is one of the biggest names in Delhi cricket. It's only natural, he will play a major role. You can put it on record, Gautam will take all policy decisions with regards to cricket," Tihara said during an interaction at the Kotla.

"How can we forget that after the KP Bhaskar incident, he was summoned for a disciplinary hearing and made to sit outside and wait like a criminal. That's not how you treat a celebrated cricketer," the secretary said.

Tihara made it clear that Gambhir's decision will be accorded due respect and it will be him, who would decide on who all will constitute the Cricket Affairs Committtee.

Currently, Madan Lal, who lost the presidential elections, is the head of CAC but it is unlikely he will continue.

Incidentally, it was Lal who headed the disciplinary committee, that handed a four-match suspended sentence for Gambhir's fracas with coach KP Bhaskar during the 2016-17 season.

"We want former players like Mithun Manhas to also get involved in cricketing decisions along with Director of Cricket Sanjay Bhardwaj," Tihara said

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018

