Gautam Gambhir will take all cricket-related policy decisions, says newly-elected DDCA secretary Vinod Tihara
Gautam Gambhir was appointed government nominee last year but Justice Sen made it clear that he won't be allowed as long as he remains an active cricketer.
Press Trust of India,
July 02, 2018
- T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- T20I Tri-Series in Zimbabwe, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 74 runs
- India in Ireland, 2 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs IND India beat Ireland by 143 runs
- Australia in England, Only T20 International, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 28 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW Vs NZW England Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW Vs BANW Ireland Women beat Bangladesh Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 4 wickets
- New Zealand Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW vs THAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 SCO vs UGAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED vs UAEW - Jul 7th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW vs PNGW - Jul 7th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 UGAW vs THAW - Jul 8th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 SCO vs IREW - Jul 8th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED vs BANW - Jul 8th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW vs UAEW - Jul 8th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW vs UGAW - Jul 10th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6053
|126
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|India
|4198
|123
|3
|Australia
|1959
|122
|4
|England
|2127
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
New Delhi: Cornered during the 17-month regime of Court-appointed administrator Justice Vikramajit Sen, senior opener Gautam Gambhir will be back as "government nominee" in DDCA, informed newly-elected secretary Vinod Tihara.
The two-time World Champion cricketer was appointed government nominee last year but Justice Sen made it clear that he won't be allowed as long as he remains an active cricketer.
However, after the Rajat Sharma panel swept to victory in the DDCA elections, secretary Tihara made it clear that they have grand plans for Gambhir.
File image of Gautam Gambhir. AFP
"The elected members will look after administrative side but cricketing decisions will be taken by a cricketer. Gautam is one of the biggest names in Delhi cricket. It's only natural, he will play a major role. You can put it on record, Gautam will take all policy decisions with regards to cricket," Tihara said during an interaction at the Kotla.
"How can we forget that after the KP Bhaskar incident, he was summoned for a disciplinary hearing and made to sit outside and wait like a criminal. That's not how you treat a celebrated cricketer," the secretary said.
Tihara made it clear that Gambhir's decision will be accorded due respect and it will be him, who would decide on who all will constitute the Cricket Affairs Committtee.
Currently, Madan Lal, who lost the presidential elections, is the head of CAC but it is unlikely he will continue.
Incidentally, it was Lal who headed the disciplinary committee, that handed a four-match suspended sentence for Gambhir's fracas with coach KP Bhaskar during the 2016-17 season.
"We want former players like Mithun Manhas to also get involved in cricketing decisions along with Director of Cricket Sanjay Bhardwaj," Tihara said
Updated Date:
Jul 02, 2018
Also See
Plea moved in High Court to put Delhi and District Cricket Association elections on hold
Delhi High Court dismisses plea seeking stay on DDCA polls, says no reason to interject election process
Media baron Rajat Sharma pips former India cricketer Madan Lal to become DDCA president