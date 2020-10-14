Gautam Gambhir turns 39: Wishes pour in for 2011 World Cup winner

Former Indian cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir turned 39 on 14 October.

Gambhir, a left-hander, has played 58 Tests and 147 ODIs for India. He has also featured in 37 T20Is, mostly opening the batting for the team. He was part of the Indian cricket team which clinched the 2011 ODI World Cup and also played a big role in India winning the inaugural T20 World Cup 2007 in South Africa.

After retirement from cricket, Gambhir joined Bharatiya Janata Party and became a member of Lok Sabha after winning in the 2019 general elections from East Delhi constituency.

A number of Gambhir's teammates and political leaders took to social media to wish him on his special day.

Mr. GG @GautamGambhir sending you loads of love and best wishes for your special day May you always continue to score big hits through your noble and selfless work for society Waise cake kahan hai bhai? pic.twitter.com/yZCDyEOp3M — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 14, 2020

India's highest run-scorer in the finals of the 2007 @T20WorldCup and 2011 @cricketworldcup Happy birthday to @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/VoEmpPJwjY — ICC (@ICC) October 14, 2020

242 international matches, 10,324 runs Wishing @GautamGambhir a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/UaERKjQUOH — BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2020

Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders wished their former captain. Under his captaincy, KKR won their first IPL title in 2012.

Devdutt Padikkal, who is playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020, said Gambhir's cover drives was one of his favourite cricketing memories while growing up.

Here’s to a legend who gave his everything for the team and performed when needed the most. Your iconic cover drives are my favourite cricketing memories growing up. A very happy birthday @GautamGambhir. #HappyBirthdayGambhir — Devdutt Padikkal (@devdpd07) October 14, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day dear @GautamGambhir . May you continue to do all that you love with passion and commitment. Wish you a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/IqKwgYGSo8 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 14, 2020

Happy birthday Gauti bhai ⁦@GautamGambhir⁩. May you keep inspiring everyone with you amazing work & continue to make us all proud. Wishing you the best of health & happiness. pic.twitter.com/Tv0tT2OeTP — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 14, 2020

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra wished for a long and healthy life of Gambhir.

Warm Birthday wishes to Sh @GautamGambhir Ji

May you be blessed with a long and healthy life!! — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) October 14, 2020

Felicitations to Delhi MP, ace cricketer & my fellow Hindu College alumnus Sh @GautamGambhir on his birthday. May God grant him good health & long life. Many happy returns of the day. pic.twitter.com/D8dapAeeNz — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 14, 2020