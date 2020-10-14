Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Gautam Gambhir turns 39: Wishes pour in for 2011 World Cup winner

  • FP Trending
  • October 14th, 2020
Former Indian cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir turned 39 on 14 October.

Gambhir, a left-hander, has played 58 Tests and 147 ODIs for India. He has also featured in 37 T20Is, mostly opening the batting for the team. He was part of the Indian cricket team which clinched the 2011 ODI World Cup and also played a big role in India winning the inaugural T20 World Cup 2007 in South Africa.

After retirement from cricket, Gambhir joined Bharatiya Janata Party and became a member of Lok Sabha after winning in the 2019 general elections from East Delhi constituency.

A number of Gambhir's teammates and political leaders took to social media to wish him on his special day.

Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders wished their former captain. Under his captaincy, KKR won their first IPL title in 2012.

Devdutt Padikkal, who is playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020, said Gambhir's cover drives was one of his favourite cricketing memories while growing up.

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra wished for a long and healthy life of Gambhir.

