Gautam Gambhir turns 39: Wishes pour in for 2011 World Cup winner

Former Indian cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir turned 39 on 14 October.
Gambhir, a left-hander, has played 58 Tests and 147 ODIs for India. He has also featured in 37 T20Is, mostly opening the batting for the team. He was part of the Indian cricket team which clinched the 2011 ODI World Cup and also played a big role in India winning the inaugural T20 World Cup 2007 in South Africa.
After retirement from cricket, Gambhir joined Bharatiya Janata Party and became a member of Lok Sabha after winning in the 2019 general elections from East Delhi constituency.
A number of Gambhir's teammates and political leaders took to social media to wish him on his special day.
Mr. GG @GautamGambhir sending you loads of love and best wishes for your special day May you always continue to score big hits through your noble and selfless work for society Waise cake kahan hai bhai? pic.twitter.com/yZCDyEOp3M
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 14, 2020
️ Only player to score five centuries in consecutive Tests
Scored 4412 Test runs with Virender Sehwag – the most by an Indian opening pair
India's highest run-scorer in the finals of the 2007 @T20WorldCup and 2011 @cricketworldcup
Happy birthday to @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/VoEmpPJwjY
— ICC (@ICC) October 14, 2020
2007 World T20-winner
2011 World Cup-winner
242 international matches, 10,324 runs
Wishing @GautamGambhir a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/UaERKjQUOH
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2020
Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders wished their former captain. Under his captaincy, KKR won their first IPL title in 2012.
Join us in wishing former skipper @GautamGambhir a very happy birthday! #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/tcmqM7VSV0
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 14, 2020
Devdutt Padikkal, who is playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020, said Gambhir's cover drives was one of his favourite cricketing memories while growing up.
Here’s to a legend who gave his everything for the team and performed when needed the most. Your iconic cover drives are my favourite cricketing memories growing up. A very happy birthday @GautamGambhir. #HappyBirthdayGambhir
— Devdutt Padikkal (@devdpd07) October 14, 2020
Many more happy returns of the day dear @GautamGambhir . May you continue to do all that you love with passion and commitment. Wish you a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/IqKwgYGSo8
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 14, 2020
Happy birthday Gauti bhai @GautamGambhir. May you keep inspiring everyone with you amazing work & continue to make us all proud. Wishing you the best of health & happiness. pic.twitter.com/Tv0tT2OeTP
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 14, 2020
BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra wished for a long and healthy life of Gambhir.
Warm Birthday wishes to Sh @GautamGambhir Ji
May you be blessed with a long and healthy life!!
— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) October 14, 2020
Felicitations to Delhi MP, ace cricketer & my fellow Hindu College alumnus Sh @GautamGambhir on his birthday.
May God grant him good health & long life.
Many happy returns of the day. pic.twitter.com/D8dapAeeNz
— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 14, 2020
Warm birthday greetings to the Loksabha MP (East Delhi) @BJP4India Shri @GautamGambhir Ji. May you be blessed with a happy, healthy and long life in the service of the nation. pic.twitter.com/W6KCXhnWMe
— Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) October 14, 2020
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The win lifted RCB to third spot with 10 points from seven matches, while KKR dropped one place down to fourth with eight points as the league reached the halfway stage.
Iyer's magnificent power-hitting after Prithvi Shaw's opening act propelled Delhi Capitals to an impressive 228 for four after being put into bat by Dinesh Karthik.
KKR are placed third in the standings and the two-time champions will be going all out for a victory at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium after registering two back-to-back wins against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab.