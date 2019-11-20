Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir is set to be honoured with a stand named after him at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Nine of Delhi & Districts Cricket Association’s (DDCA) 16-member Apex Council, who rejected the Ombudsman’s order to reinstate Rajat Sharma as the state board’s president, have decided to now go ahead with the plan.

“The Apex Council had approved the stand in Gautam Gambhir’s name. It was to be near the stadium end (Ambedkar football stadium),” DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda was quoted as saying in The Indian Express.

The report also states that the felicitation could take place ahead of the Ranji Trophy which starts in December.

Not to forget, the decision has come three days after Rajat Sharma had quit as DDCA president on Saturday citing ‘pulls and pressures’ within the board.

In September, India captain Virat Kohli was honoured with a stand named after him in Arun Jaitley stadium.

Former India cricketers Bishan Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath also have stand in their name at the stadium.

