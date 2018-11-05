Gautam Gambhir slammed BCCI, Committee of Administrators (CoA) and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for allowing former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin to ring the bell at Eden Gardens ahead of the first T20I between India and Windies, on Sunday.

Azharuddin, who completed the ritual of ringing the bell at Kolkata, was earlier handed a lifetime ban by BCCI for his involvement in the 2000 match-fixing scandal. The former Hyderabad batsman's ban, however, was lifted after 12 years in 2012 by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Gambhir made his disappointment clear through this Twitter account. The Delhi cricketer tweeted: India may have won today at Eden but I am sorry @bcci, CoA &CAB lost. Looks like the No Tolerance Policy against Corrupt takes a leave on Sundays! I know he was allowed to contest HCA polls but then this is shocking….The bell is ringing, hope the powers that be are listening.”

Azharuddin was also not allowed by BCCI to contest Hyderabad Cricket Association elections in 2017 but they reversed their decision earlier this year. The cricket board also clarified that Azharuddin is no longer prohibited from holding any position in BCCI and ICC.

Azharuddin played 99 Tests and 334 ODIs for India in an international career spanning 15 years.

Meanwhile, India defeated Windies by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.