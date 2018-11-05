First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and NZ in UAE | 3rd T20I Nov 04, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 47 runs
WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 04, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 5 wickets
ENG in SL Nov 06, 2018
SL vs ENG
Galle International Stadium, Galle
WI in IND Nov 06, 2018
IND vs WI
Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Gautam Gambhir slams BCCI, CoA and CAB for allowing Mohammad Azharuddin to ring bell at Eden Gardens

Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to express his displeasure at Mohammad Azharuddin ringing the bell at Eden Gardens ahead of first T20I between India and Windies.

FirstCricket Staff, November 05, 2018

Gautam Gambhir slammed BCCI, Committee of Administrators (CoA) and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for allowing former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin to ring the bell at Eden Gardens ahead of the first T20I between India and Windies, on Sunday.

Azharuddin, who completed the ritual of ringing the bell at Kolkata, was earlier handed a lifetime ban by BCCI for his involvement in the 2000 match-fixing scandal. The former Hyderabad batsman's ban, however, was lifted after 12 years in 2012 by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Mohammad Azharuddin rang the bell at Eden Gardens. Twitter @GautamGambhir

Mohammad Azharuddin rang the bell at Eden Gardens. Twitter @GautamGambhir

Gambhir made his disappointment clear through this Twitter account. The Delhi cricketer tweeted: India may have won today at Eden but I am sorry @bcci, CoA &CAB lost. Looks like the No Tolerance Policy against Corrupt takes a leave on Sundays! I know he was allowed to contest HCA polls but then this is shocking….The bell is ringing, hope the powers that be are listening.”

Azharuddin was also not allowed by BCCI to contest Hyderabad Cricket Association elections in 2017 but they reversed their decision earlier this year. The cricket board also clarified that Azharuddin is no longer prohibited from holding any position in BCCI and ICC.

Azharuddin played 99 Tests and 334 ODIs for India in an international career spanning 15 years.

Meanwhile, India defeated Windies by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2018

Tags : BCCI, COA, Cricket, Gautam Gambhir, ICC, India, India Vs West Indies, India Vs West Indies 2018, Mohammad Azharuddin, SportsTracker, West Indies, Windies

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6869 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4486 136
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2953 118
4 England 2586 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2334 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all