Gautam Gambhir says Anil Kumble was best captain he played under; express pain at failing to win Test series abroad
Gautam Gambhir recently announced retirement from all forms of cricket. He was part of India's 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup-winning sides.
Gautam Gambhir played under numerous Indian captains including Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni. But it's the former skipper Anil Kumble who impressed him the most.
Gambhir, who played match-winning roles in the finals of both 2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup, recently decided to call curtains on his career that lasted almost two decades. His last match will be for Delhi against Andhra Pradesh in Ranji Trophy.
File image of Gautam Gambhir. Reuters
The veteran cricketer reflected upon his career in an interview with CricketNext. Talking about captaincy and leadership, Gambhir said India missed out on a leader 'who could have taken India to a different level' as Kumble didn't captain for a long time.
"I have played under a lot of captains but I have played under very few leaders. One of those was Anil Kumble. He was the best captain that I had for a very long time. He didn’t captain India for a very long time, whatever little I played under his captaincy I knew that India missed out on a leader who could have taken India to a different level. He taught me things how to become a leader and a perfect role model for me," Gambhir said.
Talking about personal regrets from his career, the left-hander added that not winning a Test series overseas was his biggest disappointment.
"My biggest disappointment was not to win Test series abroad. I was part of great series win in New Zealand. Test cricket is the pinnacle of cricket, not the IPL or T20 cricket. Another special win was in South Africa but the lowest point was when we got thrashed 4-0 in England when we were the No. 1 side in the world. Went to Australia the same and against got thrashed, so those two were my lowest moments," Gambhir said.
Gambhir, who made his India debut in 2003, in an ODI against Bangladesh, played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is at the international level. He has 10,324 international runs to his name.
He also won two Indian Premier League titles as a captain for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014.
Dec 06, 2018
Dec 06, 2018
