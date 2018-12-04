Gautam Gambhir retires: From unsung hero to true fighter, Twitter showers love on 2011 World Cup final star
Many on Twitter called him 'The unsung hero of Indian cricket' to others reliving some of Gambhir's memorable innings. Here is a compilation of some of the reactions.
Seasoned Indian opener Gautam Gambhir, who played a pivotal role in India's two World Cup triumphs, on Tuesday announced retirement from cricket, saying the "irritable noise of 'It's over Gauti'" has triumphed over his will to continue.
The 37-year-old, in a video message on his social media pages, said the Ranji Trophy game against Andhra Pradesh starting Thursday will be his last competitive match.
The aggressive opener was India's top-scorer in the finals of the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup, both of which the country won.
"The next Ranji Trophy game against Andhra will be my last day in the sun. It is coming to an end where it all started at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground," Gambhir said in the more than 11-minute long video post.
Gambhir last played a Test back in 2016 at Rajkot against England.
Gambhir made 58 Test appearances for India, accumulating 4154 runs at an average of 41.95. His 147 ODI games fetched 5238 runs, while in 37 T20 Internationals, he scored 932 runs.
"The thought has been with me day and night. It has travelled with me on flights like an irritable excess baggage, it has accompanied me to practice sessions, mocking at me like a menacing bowler. On certain other days, it has made my dinner taste horrible," Gambhir said, elaborating on his thought process leading up to Tuesday's decision.
The capricious left-hander, who courted controversy of late for his outspoken views on political issues as well, had a prolific first-class career, which spanned 197 matches and produced 15,041 runs. His List A run count stands at 10,077.
"Each time I got out playing for India, or KKR or Delhi Daredevils, this thought would turn into a sharp disturbing noise and walk with me all the way to the dressing room shouting that 'it is over Gauti'," he explained.
Many on Twitter called him 'The unsung hero of Indian cricket' to others reliving some of Gambhir's memorable innings. Here is a compilation of some of the reactions.
Robin Uthappha formed a formidable partnership at the top of the order for KKR
Many unforgettable knocks, but the one at Wankhede remains the highlight
Won't be wrong to say that Gambhir's greatness lied in his grit
His aggression was well noticable in his proactive captaincy
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Dec 04, 2018
