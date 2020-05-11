Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir expressed his angst over the ranking system of the International Cricket Council (ICC), questioning the rise of Australia to the top spot of the Test rankings.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket squad slipped to the third position, while the second position is sealed by New Zealand.

The latest Test rankings by ICC has removed the points bagged by the teams in the 2016-2017 season.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Gambhir made the comments during the show Cricket Connected on Star Sports.

“I don't believe in points and ranking system. Probably the worst was there in the World Test Championship... that you win the same points when you win a Test match away from home. That’s ridiculous,” the former Indian opener said.

Gambhir added that India have been the most competitive side in Test cricket over the past few years.

He said that India have lost series away from home but have won against Australia.

“Hands down, they have been the most competitive side. They won a Test in South Africa, won a Test match in England... not many countries have done that,” he added.

Gambhir said that he believes India should be at the top of the rankings.

“I have serious doubts on what front have you given Australia the No. 1 Test ranking? They have been absolutely pathetic away from home, especially in the sub-continent,” he said.

Recently, Gambhir had said that he does not see major changes in the way cricket is played in the post COVID-19 scenario apart from the ban on using saliva on the ball.

The ICC is considering legalisation of the usage of artificial substances to shine the ball instead of saliva.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.