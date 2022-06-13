Gautam Gambhir not impressed with Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling in India vs South Africa T20Is

Heinrich Klaasen, who replaced Quinton de Kock in the playing XI as the wicketkeeper-batter, scored a blistering 81 off 46 deliveries to power South Africa to a four-wicket win over India in Cuttack on Sunday. This was Klaasen’s fourth T20 half-century and perhaps his most dominant one as he overcame a tricky pitch and extremely sultry weather conditions.

For India, seasoned pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up three wickets in the powerplay to leave South Africa struggling at 29 for three. However, barring him, none of the other Indian bowlers looked impressive and despite conditions offering support to the spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal was expensive. The winner of the purple cap in the IPL, Chahal returned with figures of 49 runs for 1 wicket in his four overs.

He picked up the wicket of Temba Bavuma in the 13th over, but then was laced for 23 runs in the 16th over as the match took a decisive turn towards South Africa.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was not too impressed with Chahal’s approach in this game. He said that the leggie wanted to just keep it tight and did not come up with enough variations or wicket-taking deliveries.

"If Chahal thinks 'I'll bowl tight and get wickets', it's not going to happen. A finger spinner is your defensive bowler but a wrist spinner is your attacking option. He can give 50 runs in four overs. But if he picks up three wickets, he can take the team to a situation from where it can win the match,” Gambhir told the host broadcasters after the match.

The former opener went on to add that Chahal needed to bowl slower to tempt the batters and should not mind conceding sixes if he prizes out wickets in the process.

“They were hitting the leg-spinner from the crease, which means he (Chahal) was trying to bowl it fast. We expect those kinds of deliveries from Axar, not Chahal," he further added.

