The IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might have gone in favour of MS Dhoni and Co., but it was LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir who grabbed all the limelight, but for a humourous reason. Gambhir’s stone face reaction after Dhoni’s spectacular sixes in the final over on Monday sparked a meme fest on social media, leaving users in splits as they found his ‘shell-shocked’ reaction hilarious.

While the fans were left in awe after CSK posted up a strong target of 218 runs with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali propelling the team to their first win, the cameras soon panned to the Lucknow mentor in the pavilion who clearly seemed disappointed and shocked as Dhoni brought his A-game to the table.

Making a small but impactful presence at Chepauk, Dhoni smoked a couple of sixes in the final over, thus lifting his team to 217-7 in 20 overs.

Check reactions to Gambhir’s ‘expressions’ at Dhoni hitting sixers:

#CSKvsLSG

Gautam Gambhir’s reaction when MS Dhoni smashed two consecutive sixes pic.twitter.com/fHrFQJl10d — Ehtesham (@ehteshammehdi02) April 3, 2023

Now gambhir got three fools day. April 1,2 and 3 #CSKvLSG pic.twitter.com/aj9T1D1F09 — Varathan (@doo_byscoo) April 3, 2023

Gautam Gambhir in dugout right now pic.twitter.com/k5afViKltZ — (@Alreadysad__) April 3, 2023

CSK vs LSG match details

Thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devin Conway and Ambati Rayudu’s lusty hitting, Chennai Super Kings posted 217 runs in 20 overs. Dhoni, in a last-minute cameo, scored 12 off 3 balls that included two sixes in the game to become the seventh batter in IPL history to complete 5,000 runs.

However, while defending the target, the team did not get an ideal start with the ball, thus paving the way for LSG’s Kyle Mayers to score a 21-ball half-century in the powerplay. However, this was short-timed as three wickets in quick succession brought the home side back into the game. Despite having a strong start, LSG fell behind by 12 runs, thus giving CSK their first win this season.

Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2023

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.