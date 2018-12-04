First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in BAN | 2nd Test Nov 30, 2018
BAN Vs WI
Bangladesh beat West Indies by an innings and 184 runs
IND in AUS | 3rd T20I Nov 25, 2018
AUS Vs IND
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Dec 06, 2018
AUS vs IND
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
WI in BAN Dec 09, 2018
BAN vs WI
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Gautam Gambhir announces retirement from all forms of cricket after 15-year long international career

Gautam Gambhir represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is in his career spanning 14 years. Gambhir has ended his career with a tally of 10,324 in international cricket.

FirstCricket Staff, December 04, 2018

ICC World Cup 2011 and World T20 2007 final hero, two-time IPL winner Gautam Gambhir announced retirement from all forms of the game with Ranji Trophy fixture against Andhra Pradesh starting on 6 December at his home ground in Delhi to be his final assignment.

Gambhir on Tuesday announced his retirement news on Facebook via an 11-minute video . After 15 years of international cricketing career the 2009 ICC Test Player of the Year decided to call it a day.

File photo of Gautam Gambhir. Getty Images

File photo of Gautam Gambhir. Getty Images

The left-handed opening batsman represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is in his career spanning 14 years. Gambhir has ended his career with a tally of 10,324 in international cricket.

Gambhir also led Kolkata Knight Riders to two Indian Premier League championships in 2012 and 2014.

The 37-year-old has been constantly denied national call-up for last 2 years. Gambhir last featured for the national side against England in a Test match at Rajkot.

Gambhir holds the distinction of top scoring in both– 50-over World Cup (97) and World T20 (75) finals – that helped India lift the trophy.

In an emotional video Gambhir said, "As a batsman I have always valued timing. I know the time is just right. I am sure its sweet as well."

Before the 2018 IPL auctions, he chose to part ways with the franchise in order to make himself available for his home team Delhi. However, the decision backfired as he did not only have a bad season with the bat but had to step down as the captain of Delhi Daredevils after the team lost matches consistently, he explains his decision to play for his home side in the video.

Gambhir made his debut in 2003, in an ODI, against Bangladesh in Dhaka. In first-class cricket, Gambhir accumulated 15,041 runs and a massive 10,077 runs in List A cricket.

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2018

Tags : Gautam Gambhir, India, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders, Ranji Trophy, World Cup 2011 Finals

Also See



fp-mobile


A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3014 116
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all