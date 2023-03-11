With the 2023 edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) beginning on Friday, 10 March 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Gautam Gambhir’s India Maharajas and Shahid Afridi’s Asia Lions came face-to-face on the first day of the tournament.

Speaking of which, most cricket fans are aware about the history between the two former cricketers. They have been at loggerheads ever since their heated altercation during an India vs Pakistan ODI in Kanpur back in 2007.

Even after retirement, the two are known to make veiled attacks at each other on news debates and in other spheres of life. Amidst all of these, it was almost after a decade that the two former cricketers faced each other on the field on Friday, thus sending Twitter for a ride.

The picture taken during the toss is going viral on social media, grabbing the attention of people as they watch the two arch-rivals shaking hands on the field. After walking out for the toss, both Gambhir and Afridi were seen sharing the same screen. Asia Lions won the toss and opted to bat and this was followed by the ‘awkward’ handshake that went viral immediately.

While Afridi extended his hand with a wide grin on his face, Gambhir was seen keeping his expression in check.

Take a look:

As soon as the post was shared, social media users went into a frenzy and widely shared the picture. Some also posted hilarious reactions to the ‘handshake’ between the two.

Check:

Afridi is teasing Gambhir from his expressions 😂😂 — Bakhtawar Shaikh (@BakhtawerShaikh) March 11, 2023

Boom boom going to own that fraud pic.twitter.com/vdKXn3JJoC — 🗿 (@Abdullah2253241) March 10, 2023

While several bitter memories were relived following the two cricketing stalwarts coming face-to-face on the field, a heartwarming moment between the two also caught the viewers’ attention. It was during the 12th over of India’s batting when Gambhir was on strike and got hit by the ball on his helmet. Though he didn’t suffer any serious injury, Afridi was seen going up to Gambhir and asking about his well-being.

The video of the episode also went viral on social media winning the hearts of fans.

Speaking of the match, India Maharajas was defeated by Asia Lions by nine runs after it failed to achieve the target of 166 runs.

