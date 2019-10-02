Gary Kirsten set to be appointed as head coach of England cricket team, according to reports
Former South Africa batsman and India's World Cup winning coach, Gary Kirsten, has emerged as the front runner for England's men's cricket team head coach role.
Former South Africa batsman and India's World Cup winning coach, Gary Kirsten, has emerged as the front runner for England's men's cricket team head coach role.
File image of Gary Kirsten. Reuters
According to reports in British media, Kirsten will meet England's director of cricket Ashley Giles and other board officials to talk about his vision for the national teams across all formats. The head coach job has been vacant since Australian Trevor Bayliss quit after the conclusion of Ashes series in England.
A report in The Telegraph states Kirsten's meeting with Giles will take place on Wednesday at Lord's and he will be confirmed as head coach by the end of the week.
The article also mentioned that Kirsten will appoint two English coaches as his assistants and they will be his backup when the head coach is not available. This is part of the plan where an Englishman will eventually succeed Kirsten in the future. Giles wants an English coach to take charge in the future but before that the coaches need to gain the valuable experience of running a national team.
Kirsten has been the head coach of both India and South Africa, helping both the teams to achieve No 1 rankings in Test cricket. After he quit international coaching job, Kirsten has been mostly involved in the T20 scene, taking care of teams like Indian Premier League's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's Big Bash League.
Earlier, Kirsten had said that international cricket's hectic schedule had resulted in him not spending enough time with his family and that's why he preferred short-term gigs.
The Guardian reported that should Kirsten get the job, he will still take some time to join the squad considering his previous commitment with Durban Heat in South Africa's Mzansi Super League. Kirsten has also recently signed up to be part of the Hundred tournament where he will coach a Cardiff-based team.
Chris Silverwood and Graham Thorpe, the current bowling and batting coaches of the team respectively, are expected to take charge on an interim basis.
Updated Date:
Oct 02, 2019 15:38:34 IST
